The 'Emerald City' Is A Georgia Treasure Of Diverse Restaurants, Cultural Landmarks, And Outdoor Escapes
Many American travelers cross the Atlantic to experience the warm welcome of Ireland's old Dublin town, but the fact is you don't have to go overseas to get a taste of the capital of the Emerald Isle. For example, while Boston, Massachusetts is known for its trails of historic landmarks, it's even more famous for its St. Patrick's Day parade, when the city's sizable Irish (and quasi-Irish) population comes out to celebrate its old country roots. Meanwhile down in Georgia, there is a hugely underrated city that shares many traits with Dublin, including history, culture, a thriving food scene, a lush landscape ideal for hiking and outdoor pursuits, and a name.
Dublin, Georgia, is located on the junction of Interstate 19 and U.S. Highway 441 and 319, with Atlanta Airport less than a two-hour drive to the north and Savannah a similar distance to the east, while Macon is just an hour away. It makes for an ideal stop on any Georgia road trip, while its relaxed atmosphere and old-time charm also make it a destination in its own right for those looking to escape the big city for a few days.
When it comes to cultural landmarks, the place to start is Dublin's downtown district, where rich 19th century architecture now houses the city's thriving shopping and dining scene. The area is also the home of Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Park and the First African Baptist Church. Elsewhere in town, self-guided Dublin walking tours will take you through the city's links to TV, radio, and theater.
Dublin, Georgia's stellar food scene
One of the biggest draws to Dublin, Georgia is the wealth of culinary experiences on offer, with downtown home to family-owned institutions serving traditional Southern fare, exciting new businesses giving a modern spin to world cuisine, as well as several lively nightspots.
One of the places to start is the famous Saltwater Fishery, which is dedicated to offering the taste of the coast in downtown Dublin, with oysters available raw, baked, steamed, or char-grilled, a full fish-infused brunch menu, and tempting deep-fried options. Or to experience Southern cuisine with French, Brazilian and Mediterranean influences, check out Company Supply, a farm-to-table spot in a century-old former dry goods store that cooks with an open flame.
And like its famous namesake, Dublin, Georgia holds its own when it comes to delicious beer. Crooked Finger Brewing combines local brews with a striking warehouse setting, alternating food truck offerings, and a full events calendar. Meanwhile, for a chilled end to a day spent exploring Dublin, head to the Flybridge, the rooftop bar above the Saltwater Fishery which offers indulgent cocktails, live music, and a relaxing beach vibe. With Dublin known for being friendly and welcoming, it's also a great place to mingle and meet locals.
Outdoor escapes near Dublin, Georgia
Dublin, Georgia is affectionately known as the "Emerald City," and while this nickname has stuck in part as a wry reference to the Irish city after which Dublin is named, it could equally have been bestowed thanks to the abundance of green spaces in the city and nearby. Arguably the must-see outdoor space near Dublin is the 3,500-acre River Bend Wildlife Management Area, located 8 miles south of the city, with boardwalk routes and a lake and pond offering game fishing, while hunting licenses are also available. The Oconee River, which passes through the town, is another great spot for fishing, boating, and relaxing on warm days, as is the Hugh Gillis Fishing Area, which is served by all the amenities you could need and allows boat access and canoeing.
For walking opportunities closer to downtown, Stubbs Park, which first opened its gates to the public in 1909, is a lovely place to relax and encounter the work of local horticulturalists. For seasonal, family-friendly activities, check out the events schedule of Southern Cypress Farm, which hosts yearly Easter egg hunts, a fall pumpkin patch, and even gives visitors the chance to cut down their own Christmas tree in the festive season.