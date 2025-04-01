This Southeast Road Trip From Georgia To The Carolinas Boasts Coastal Breezes And Culinary Delights

If you already live in Georgia or Florida, you can easily drive to the first stop on our coastal trip: Cumberland Island. However, if you have to fly to the region, the best bet is to fly into Jacksonville, as the drive is only about two hours (compared to the six hours from Atlanta). Cumberland Island is just across the state line, and the only way to reach it is via a ferry. Because it's not connected to the mainland, the island is mostly undeveloped, making it ideal for those who want to explore nature and pristine beaches. Cumberland is also home to a nature preserve, so keep an eye out for local birds and wildlife. There's also only one hotel on the island, or you can camp under the stars.

Next, you'll head north to Jekyll Island, which is part of Georgia's Golden Isles. Although Jekyll Island is accessible via bridge, it's far less crowded and developed as the other Golden Isles, particularly the one with serene, breathtaking beaches and a unique selection of shops, St. Simons Island. Like Cumberland, Jekyll Island is perfect for enjoying nature, although it does have its own water park, which is open during the summer.

There are plenty of hotels on Jekyll Island, and most of them look out over the Atlantic. Alternatively, if you want to be closer to the mainland, you can stay at the Jekyll Island Club Resort, which offers opulent grandeur without exorbitant prices. Plus, staying on Jekyll means you have relatively easy access to the rest of the Golden Isles and the city of Brunswick.