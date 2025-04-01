This Southeast Road Trip From Georgia To The Carolinas Boasts Coastal Breezes And Culinary Delights
For many Americans, a road trip is the best way to see different parts of the country. If you live in the Southeastern U.S., you know that it's relatively easy to get from one state to the next, and you also know the Eastern coastline is full of excellent towns and white sand beaches. But if you're planning a coastal trip, where are the best places to go? While you could hit touristy locations like Miami, Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach, and the Outer Banks, they can often be crowded and expensive. So, we've compiled a much more affordable and eclectic road trip that provides the same scenery and vibe.
For this particular journey, we'll be starting on the Georgia coast and finishing in North Carolina. There are five main stops along the way, but feel free to adjust this guide as you see fit. There are plenty of iconic attractions, beaches, parks, and cities to visit, so it's hard to take it all in. At a minimum, we recommend taking seven days for this journey. However, you could easily turn it into a two or three-week adventure. So, pack your bags, fill your gas tank, and let's hit the road!
Stop 1: Georgia's Barrier Islands
If you already live in Georgia or Florida, you can easily drive to the first stop on our coastal trip: Cumberland Island. However, if you have to fly to the region, the best bet is to fly into Jacksonville, as the drive is only about two hours (compared to the six hours from Atlanta). Cumberland Island is just across the state line, and the only way to reach it is via a ferry. Because it's not connected to the mainland, the island is mostly undeveloped, making it ideal for those who want to explore nature and pristine beaches. Cumberland is also home to a nature preserve, so keep an eye out for local birds and wildlife. There's also only one hotel on the island, or you can camp under the stars.
Next, you'll head north to Jekyll Island, which is part of Georgia's Golden Isles. Although Jekyll Island is accessible via bridge, it's far less crowded and developed as the other Golden Isles, particularly the one with serene, breathtaking beaches and a unique selection of shops, St. Simons Island. Like Cumberland, Jekyll Island is perfect for enjoying nature, although it does have its own water park, which is open during the summer.
There are plenty of hotels on Jekyll Island, and most of them look out over the Atlantic. Alternatively, if you want to be closer to the mainland, you can stay at the Jekyll Island Club Resort, which offers opulent grandeur without exorbitant prices. Plus, staying on Jekyll means you have relatively easy access to the rest of the Golden Isles and the city of Brunswick.
Stop 2: Tybee Island and Savannah
One of the unfortunate things about Georgia's coastline is that it's full of barrier islands, not miles of white sand beaches (like Florida). However, as you head north to the South Carolina border, you'll run into Tybee Island, which sits just outside of the walkable gem of lush gardens and southern food, Savannah. In fact, to get to the island, you must travel through Savannah, so you might as well stop and take in a few sights.
While you're on Tybee Island, you can enjoy many beachside activities, as the island has some of the best beaches in the area. However, you must also save room for food, as you can find incredible seafood and Southern favorites practically everywhere you look. Some highlights include King Neptune's Bar and Grill, The Deck Beach Bar and Kitchen that overlooks the water, the laid-back vibes of Salt Island Fish and Beer, or, if you're craving tacos, Chamaco's Tacos and Surf.
While you're staying on Tybee Island (or in Savannah), you must also check out the best vacation spot for outdoor lovers: Skidaway Island State Park. Although Skidaway Island is full of beach houses and resorts, the park is a quiet spot for reflection and wildlife watching. If you have young kids, they'll love exploring the trails and playgrounds the park has to offer.
Stop 3: Edisto Beach and Charleston
Once you've had your fun at Tybee Island and Skidaway Island, you'll drive about two hours north into South Carolina and Edisto Beach. This unassuming oceanfront town is also just over an hour south of Charleston, so you can easily visit the gorgeous city that blends striking European appearance with Southern charm.
As with the other stops on this coastal road trip, Edisto Beach is remarkable for its laid-back atmosphere and lack of tourists. Most visitors would go to the more resort-style islands of Seabrook and Kiawah, meaning you'll practically have Edisto all to yourself. The beaches here are just as majestic and impressive, and since the town is on the southwestern edge of Edisto Island, you'll be able to see some magnificent sunsets during your time here.
On this stretch of the trip, you can either stay in Edisto Beach at the Club Wyndham Ocean Ridge or you can opt for an overnight stay in Charleston. Alternatively, depending on how long you have for the whole trip, you can do both. The advantage of staying in Charleston is that you're much closer to the next destination: Huntington Beach State Park.
Stop 4: Huntington Beach State Park
Heading up the South Carolina coastline, you'll want to stop at Huntington Beach State Park, which is about two and a half hours from Edisto (or one and a half hours from Charleston). However, because the park doesn't have its own lodging, you'll be faced with a choice. You can either stay in the pristine, uncrowded alternative to Myrtle Beach (Litchfield by the Sea) or the scenic paradise known as South Carolina's "family beach," Surfside Beach. Both cities straddle the park, so you'll have easy access either way.
But what makes Huntington Beach State Park such a worthwhile stop on a coastal road trip? First, it offers uncrowded beach access and incredible hiking trails that allow you to explore the pristine wilderness of the South Carolina Lowcountry. The park is also fantastic if you're camping on your road trip and want both beach and fishing access. There are multiple ponds throughout the park so you can catch dinner.
Finally, Huntington Beach is close to Brookgreen Gardens, which is on the other side of Highway 17. Brookgreen contains multiple attractions, including the Lowcountry Zoo, a botanical garden, a geological garden with incredible sculptures, and various historic sites. Brookgreen also hosts events throughout the year, so you can plan your visit accordingly.
Stop 5: Sunset Beach and Carolina Beach
Sitting between Huntington Beach State Park and our next stop, Sunset Beach, is the tourist haven of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. If you're interested in mini-golf, Calabash-style seafood buffets, and family-friendly attractions, feel free to drive through Myrtle Beach and explore as much of it as you like. However, if you're still trying to avoid tourist traps, you can circumvent the city and arrive at Sunset Beach in just over an hour. Our last two stops are just about an hour apart, so it's easy to hit both once you're in the area.
Sunset Beach is larger than you might expect, spanning from the Sandpiper Bay Golf and Country Club to the Atlantic Ocean. If you're a big golfer, there are actually more than five fantastic courses in and around the city, so you can play to your heart's content. Alternatively, other attractions include Ingram Planetarium, the Bird Island Reserve, or just beachcombing on Sunset Beach itself. If you're into seafood, you can go to the world's most famous seafood town, Calabash, which is just a short drive away.
The final stop is Carolina Beach, which is just south of Wilmington and just north of Bald Head Island. Much of the Atlantic side of Carolina Beach is full of resorts, shopping centers, and restaurants, but if you go to the Cape Fear River side, you'll run into Carolina Beach State Park. The park is perfect for escaping crowds and enjoying the splendor of nature as you look out over the river. Plus, since the park is on the western side of the city, it's perfect for watching the sunset.
How we chose these stops
Overall, the goal of this particular coastal trip is to provide as much unfettered beach and nature access as possible. The Southeast coastline is full of hidden gems and spectacular wonders, especially if you're outside the hustle and bustle of a major city or tourist attraction.
So, we picked these spots because they allow you to experience the region as authentically as possible. In fact, since most of these sites offer camping, you can spend most of your vacation in nature and under the stars instead of paying for hotel suites and resort fees. Plus, each destination is only an hour or two from the next, so you don't have to be in the car for most of your adventure.
That said, we also picked these destinations because of their proximity to big cities and attractions. If you haven't been to this area before, you'll want to take advantage of sites like Savannah, Hilton Head Island, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington. Depending on your priorities, you can spend more time exploring nature or just take advantage of the affordability of these places to save money as you move between cities.