The Top Trending Vacation Destination For 2026 Is Wildly Underrated And Hugs The Caribbean Coast

If you're tired of crowded beaches and overrun resort towns, 2026 might be the perfect year to look somewhere a bit quieter. Popular destinations in Central America and the Caribbean can come with high prices, packed shorelines, and overbooked excursions. However, there's one coastal region that travelers are only now starting to discover. According to a new trend report from travel search engine Skyscanner, Limón, Costa Rica, is the No. 1 trending vacation destination for 2026. The company analyzed worldwide flight searches from January to June 2025 and compared them to the same period in 2024. The results showed that Limón saw a 289% jump in interest compared to the previous year. This spike is nearly three times greater than the second-highest destination on the list, India's Pink City of Jaipur.

So what is driving all the attention to this under-the-radar location? To start, Limón offers a completely different side of Costa Rica than the well-known Pacific resorts. It sits on the Caribbean coast, with jungle views, miles of sandy beaches lined with coconut trees, and blue waters sheltering coral reefs. Life here is more relaxed than in other regions, like the Central Valley, home to San José, a highly-rated destination in Central America for solo travelers. Prices for lodging and food in Limón also tend to be lower than Costa Rica's more commercial areas.