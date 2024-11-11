India's 'Pink City' Is A Picturesque Destination With Artisanal Craft, Luxe Resorts, And Palaces
When thinking of palaces, many of us gravitate towards Europe's fairytale castles. However, you should also consider India, which has jaw-dropping palaces in Jaipur. India is Rick Steve's favorite country, and it is famous for the tropical paradise island of Goa. Jaipur, known as the Pink City, is in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, five hours southwest of New Delhi. The flamboyant city got its moniker when the then-ruler, Maharaja Ram Singh of Jaipur, painted the whole city pink for the Prince of Wales' visit to India in 1876. It's also known as India's Crown Jewel, the "Land of Kings," a kaleidoscope of history and culture imbued with intricate craftsmanship. Home to awe-inspiring architecture, Jaipur has a fascinating blend of cultural heritage of Mughal, Hindu, and British influences.
While Rome wasn't built overnight, Jaipur was constructed in just four years. It was founded in 1727 by Jai Singh II, the Raja of Amer, who believed his city was overcrowded. He planned the new capital on the ancient principles of Vastu Shastra and Shilpa Shastra (an ancient Indian architectural science). It was completed by 1730 to become the opulent city of Jaipur that we know today, a treasure trove of vibrant markets of intricate handcrafts, Instagram-worthy palaces, and world-class resorts befitting the royals.
Shop for unique Rajasthan artisanal crafts
Blue pottery, utilizing a mix of Chinese glazing technology and Persian decorative art style, is an ancient technique the Mughals brought to India. Interestingly, though it's considered pottery, the art form doesn't use clay. Instead, each vase, coaster, and plate is made from a mix of fuller's earth, quartz, borax gum, and water. You can find the best blue pottery dealers on MI (Mirza Ismail) Road.
Be prepared to get dazzled in Johari Bazaar, where you will be in awe of the glamorous, glittery handmade jewelry. Meenakari is a technique that enamels metal surfaces with brilliant colors and patterns, transforming them into distinctive, one-of-a-kind heirloom jewelry. The technique came to India from Persia in the 16th century and flourished under the Mughal Emperor Akbar. Kundan jewelry is also popular, and the art form dates back to the third century B.C.E. in India. Commonly worn by Indian brides, Kundan jewelry begins with a ghaat, a skeletal framework in which uncut diamonds and polished colored gems are set.
Jaipur is also famous for textiles, specifically block printing from Bagru, home to artisans who dressed the Rajasthan royalty for centuries. Using block printing techniques with molds made out of carved wood, you can find fabulous sarees, scarves, and pillow covers. About a 40-minute drive outside Jaipur, you can easily get to Bagru by a hired car.
Best palaces for visiting and staying
Amber Palace (pronounced "Amer") is a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the hills 6.8 miles from Jaipur. Overlooking Maota Lake, this majestic fort was the heart of the capital of the Rajput Maharajas before it was relocated to Jaipur. You can travel to the top by elephant or foot for the spectacular view. Enjoy the light show in the evening or dine at 1135 AD for an authentic meal fit for the Raja.
Another must-see is Hawa Mahal, the tallest building in the world with no foundation. This pyramid-like, five-story, red-and-pink sandstone palace was built in 1799 by the poet king Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh. It has over 950 windows, which allowed the royal ladies to observe the outside world without being seen. The City Palace is the former administrative headquarters of Jaipur rulers and was built in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. It's a captivating complex with many courtyards that function as museum spaces, still serving as a residence for the royal family.
Many former palaces have been restored and renovated into extravagant hotels, like Rambagh Palace. The luminous white marble and sandstone palace was the royal guest house that became a Maharaja's residence, which now offers lavish five-star hospitality and an exquisite experience. Jai Mahal Palace is a gorgeous 18th-century palace turned heritage hotel on 18-acre grounds in central Jaipur. It's the perfect respite from the bustle of the city for some mini golf, heritage walks, and a morning jog on the running track. Rajmahal Palace, originally designed for a favorite queen, is now an elegant hotel with vibrant wallpapers where Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II all stayed.