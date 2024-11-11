India's 'Pink City' Is A Picturesque Destination With Artisanal Craft, Luxe Resorts, And Palaces

When thinking of palaces, many of us gravitate towards Europe's fairytale castles. However, you should also consider India, which has jaw-dropping palaces in Jaipur. India is Rick Steve's favorite country, and it is famous for the tropical paradise island of Goa. Jaipur, known as the Pink City, is in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, five hours southwest of New Delhi. The flamboyant city got its moniker when the then-ruler, Maharaja Ram Singh of Jaipur, painted the whole city pink for the Prince of Wales' visit to India in 1876. It's also known as India's Crown Jewel, the "Land of Kings," a kaleidoscope of history and culture imbued with intricate craftsmanship. Home to awe-inspiring architecture, Jaipur has a fascinating blend of cultural heritage of Mughal, Hindu, and British influences.

Advertisement

While Rome wasn't built overnight, Jaipur was constructed in just four years. It was founded in 1727 by Jai Singh II, the Raja of Amer, who believed his city was overcrowded. He planned the new capital on the ancient principles of Vastu Shastra and Shilpa Shastra (an ancient Indian architectural science). It was completed by 1730 to become the opulent city of Jaipur that we know today, a treasure trove of vibrant markets of intricate handcrafts, Instagram-worthy palaces, and world-class resorts befitting the royals.