Florida Teenager Mysteriously Dies On A Carnival Cruise
While there are some unsettling reasons to avoid taking a cruise, it is generally considered safe, with the activity being a popular choice for those considering their next vacation. However, one recent Carnival cruise ended in tragedy after a young passenger was found dead on board. While the details surrounding the death are still murky, the passenger was identified as 18-year-old Florida resident Anna Kepner. The ship returned to port in Miami on November 8, 2025, and an investigation was launched into her death.
So far, her family has seemingly only spoken to one media outlet about Kepner, also fondly known as "Anna Banana." To ABC News, they said they were still coming to terms with the loss. "She had just finished taking the test to join the military," they said. "She was already talking to recruiters and had chosen her career path. She wanted to do something that would help her community." She was set to graduate from high school in May. On the Monday following her death, her car was parked in her pink-painted parking space at Temple Christian School, adorned with flowers and stuffed animals.
Tributes and condolences from her Titusville community flooded in on social media. "Your curiosity, your gentle spirit, and the way you cared for those around you made a lasting impression on me and on everyone who knew you," wrote "Mr. Brunner" on Temple Christian School's Facebook page. "Thank you so much for letting me see these amazing pictures of my amazing granddaughter," Barbara Collins Kepner commented on the post.
What's known about Anna Kepner's death on the Carnival Horizon
Because Anna Kepner's death is in the early stages of investigation, there aren't many details yet. However, when a crime is committed on a cruise ship in the U.S., you can often expect the FBI to get involved. Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement to People: "Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, it is up to the FBI's Miami public affairs office to provide further details. Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest." An FBI spokesperson also confirmed the agency was involved, adding that no other information was available.
While speculation about the cause of death is swirling, there is no confirmation of the manner of her death at this time. It's also unclear when her death was discovered. Typically, when a passenger dies on board a cruise ship, the cruise will continue until reaching a port where authorities have been notified and the body can be removed. But some passengers on the Carnival Horizon revealed to news outlets that they heard a medical alert announced on Friday, November 7. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office has also reportedly determined her time of death to be sometime on that Friday morning.
According to Cruise Mapper, the Carnival Horizon trip that returned to Miami on November 8 initially departed on November 2. The ship visited Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Grand Cayman Island, and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning home. The Horizon can carry about 4,000 people and employs around 1,500 staff members. This story is still unfolding.