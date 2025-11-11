Florida Teenager Mysteriously Dies On A Carnival Cruise

While there are some unsettling reasons to avoid taking a cruise, it is generally considered safe, with the activity being a popular choice for those considering their next vacation. However, one recent Carnival cruise ended in tragedy after a young passenger was found dead on board. While the details surrounding the death are still murky, the passenger was identified as 18-year-old Florida resident Anna Kepner. The ship returned to port in Miami on November 8, 2025, and an investigation was launched into her death.

So far, her family has seemingly only spoken to one media outlet about Kepner, also fondly known as "Anna Banana." To ABC News, they said they were still coming to terms with the loss. "She had just finished taking the test to join the military," they said. "She was already talking to recruiters and had chosen her career path. She wanted to do something that would help her community." She was set to graduate from high school in May. On the Monday following her death, her car was parked in her pink-painted parking space at Temple Christian School, adorned with flowers and stuffed animals.

Tributes and condolences from her Titusville community flooded in on social media. "Your curiosity, your gentle spirit, and the way you cared for those around you made a lasting impression on me and on everyone who knew you," wrote "Mr. Brunner" on Temple Christian School's Facebook page. "Thank you so much for letting me see these amazing pictures of my amazing granddaughter," Barbara Collins Kepner commented on the post.