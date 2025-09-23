What Actually Happens When A Crime Is Committed On A Cruise Ship?

While a general, festive cruise atmosphere might keep crime low, humans are still humans and can commit the same acts no matter where, when, or what, given the right conditions and predispositions. After all, the TSA has caught folks trying to smuggle guns on planes in peanut butter (and other absurd methods). So, rather than discard any notions of personal safety while lounging about on a deck or digging into a buffet of questionable quality, passengers aboard cruise ships should employ the same common-sense safety measures that they would anywhere on Earth.

If you're out and about in a European city, let's say, wearing flashy clothes might make you a target for pickpockets. And, certain neighborhoods like Las Ramblas in Barcelona are favorites for pickpockets, regardless. While dressing for cruises can be tricky, guests can at least minimize their likelihood of being targeted for theft by not trying to look like a Hollywood celebrity on the red carpet. And like always, don't leave your phone sticking out of your pocket, your back turned to a crowd, your purse out of sight, your wallet on the table, and so forth.

Then there are the more serious crimes that occur on board cruises, like those in the FBI's Q1 2025 report. Regarding these, we advise guests to go easy on the alcohol and not trust or go alone into the recesses of the ship with anyone if they don't know them. That's a serious statement, and goes a long way to ensure personal safety, much like not walking down an unknown alleyway in a city at night, alone and inebriated. And if things are getting heated between you and a fellow passenger despite all the fun? Diffuse and walk away rather than escalate.