California's Best Farmers Market Is A Fun And Fresh Gem In The Farm-To-Fork Capital
It's not every day you get to stroll around the best farmers market in California or the third-best in America. Most of the time, you end up settling for your local spot, or maybe ducking in and out of a market that doesn't have much going for it. But if you visit Sacramento's Lavender Heights district on a Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., you'll be smack bang in the middle of the Midtown Farmers Market, California's top-rated according to the 17th annual America's Farmers Market Celebration.
This annual ranking and celebration of farmers markets around the U.S. relies on public votes, so it's no surprise that the Midtown Markets also has a 4.7-star Google rating from over 740 reviews (at the time of writing). People who visit walk away impressed with the range of locally grown produce, whether it's the fresh honey and fruit or salsa and sourdough. This isn't surprising considering Sacramento is America's farm-to-fork capital. And the Midtown Farmers Market maximizes the city's proximity to local farmers, growers, and makers.
Fresh produce is a highlight, but it's not the only reason people enjoy spending Saturday mornings here. Live music sets the scene every week, while monthly cooking demonstrations, artists' events, and free children's activities maintain a refreshing variety. But, without a doubt, it's the vendors who take center stage. Over 200 of them set up their stalls every Saturday across six blocks in Midtown. That's way too many to name here, but the variety is yet again very impressive. Locals selling clothes, artwork, and handicrafts set up shop alongside those selling plants, cheese, wine, and coffee. It's even bigger than the historic market in Manassas, considered Virginia's giant farmers market.
Notable vendors at California's Midtown Farmers Market
If you enjoy a drop of vino, head to Acheson Wine Company. This eco-friendly winery sells a range of varietals, from chardonnay and zinfandel to rosé and cabernet sauvignon. You may need coffee before you even consider browsing. If that's the case, Balance Me Out can give you the lift you need. The charming coffee truck serves sustainable coffee and organic drinks.
Anyone in the mood for some arts and crafts should head to Katie Morris Ceramics or Lazy Day Ceramics. Both are great for finding hand-thrown pottery, including mugs, earrings, ornaments, and sculptures. You can also find handmade jewelry at Holden Hands or Golden Hour Designs. If you're looking for some new clothing, say hello to Brian and Brandi at Diftwoods Clothing. The husband-and-wife team creates screen-printed clothing, including t-shirts and hoodies.
Like any farmers market worth its salt, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to fresh produce. Moonrise Grove is an award-winning olive oil producer, while Lopez Family Farm specializes in growing figs, plums, and other stone fruits. Around the Christmas season, visit the Contreras Farm stall to pick up a beautiful custom wreath.
Tips for enjoying California's Midtown Farmers Market
Any market with the following and fame of Midtown Farmers Market is going to get busy. If you want to avoid the crowds, get there right at 8 a.m. People will fill up the six blocks eventually, but you should get a little precious time without the dense foot traffic. Parking is also easier earlier in the morning. You can park on the streets or in designated lots around the neighborhood. If you don't have a car or would rather not deal with parking, you can commute by catching the number 30 or 38 bus to J Street.
Six blocks is a lot of ground to cover, so you may want to check a market map from Midtown Farmers Market's site to help you find specific vendors. You'll find many eco-conscious vendors here, as the market is committed to environmental sustainability. This means plenty of recycling and compost bins are available around the area. Feel free to bring your dog along — you just need to keep them on a leash.
The market is generally held no matter the weather, but extreme conditions may cause it to be cancelled. Just check the Midtown Farmers Market's social channels if it's particularly thunderous or windy. Typically, though, if you can stand being outside, the market will probably be on. These socials are also a great way to check what special events are on each week. If you're staying in Sacramento, you could also visit nearby Rocklin, a charming suburb with a thriving downtown district, community concerts, and winding trails. If you still haven't had your fill of markets after visiting Midtown, drive about one hour to Stockton, California's riverside hub with murals and markets.