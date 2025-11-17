California's Best Farmers Market Is A Fun And Fresh Gem In The Farm-To-Fork Capital

It's not every day you get to stroll around the best farmers market in California or the third-best in America. Most of the time, you end up settling for your local spot, or maybe ducking in and out of a market that doesn't have much going for it. But if you visit Sacramento's Lavender Heights district on a Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., you'll be smack bang in the middle of the Midtown Farmers Market, California's top-rated according to the 17th annual America's Farmers Market Celebration.

This annual ranking and celebration of farmers markets around the U.S. relies on public votes, so it's no surprise that the Midtown Markets also has a 4.7-star Google rating from over 740 reviews (at the time of writing). People who visit walk away impressed with the range of locally grown produce, whether it's the fresh honey and fruit or salsa and sourdough. This isn't surprising considering Sacramento is America's farm-to-fork capital. And the Midtown Farmers Market maximizes the city's proximity to local farmers, growers, and makers.

Fresh produce is a highlight, but it's not the only reason people enjoy spending Saturday mornings here. Live music sets the scene every week, while monthly cooking demonstrations, artists' events, and free children's activities maintain a refreshing variety. But, without a doubt, it's the vendors who take center stage. Over 200 of them set up their stalls every Saturday across six blocks in Midtown. That's way too many to name here, but the variety is yet again very impressive. Locals selling clothes, artwork, and handicrafts set up shop alongside those selling plants, cheese, wine, and coffee. It's even bigger than the historic market in Manassas, considered Virginia's giant farmers market.