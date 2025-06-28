Less Than An Hour From DC Is Virginia's Picturesque City With A Giant Farmers Market And Lively Downtown
As one of the original 13 colonies, Virginia's story features deep United States roots, providing plenty of places of historical significance to visit in the Old Dominion State. Combine that with picturesque valleys, mountains, and coastline, and travelers have plenty to explore, including Northern Virginia's historic drive featuring landmarks and Potomac River views. Situated less than an hour from the sights of the nation's capital lies Manassas, a historically significant and picturesque city known for its arts scene, events, and charming downtown.
With a population of 43,616 people, Manassas is considered one of the best places to visit in Virginia, attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually. One of its major historical draws is the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two Civil War battles in 1861 and 1862. It's also famous as a railroad town; the first lines were built in 1914 to connect D.C. with Manassas, where Confederate troops were transported by train to fight in the war — the first time in history soldiers were sent into battle by railway. Originally chartered as a town in 1852, it became a full-fledged city in 1975, and its 10-square-miles of arts, culture, shopping, and dining have designated it a Virginia Main Street and Main Street America, ensuring generations to come will be able to enjoy it.
The massive Historic Manassas Farmers Market, taking place year-round on Saturday mornings with an additional seasonal market on Thursday mornings from April to November, is a major draw for locals and visitors alike. The market features over 100 vendors, including farm-fresh produce, artisans, live music, and baked goods, and has been honored with several state and local market awards. Manassas also hosts various festivals and events, including the annual Manassas Railway Festival, a free, family-friendly summer event celebrating trains and the town's railway history. Others include May's Manassas Viking Festival, August's Latino Festival, and a Fall Jubilee.
Exploring Manassas, Virginia's arts and entertainment filled downtown
Begin your downtown exploration at the Historic Manassas Visitor Center, housed inside the Manassas Train Depot, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here you'll find maps, information, and historic displays, or you can download a map from the Historic Manassas website. Then, stroll through Old Town Manassas for a variety of shops, restaurants, and art, each uniquely local.
Kerbobble Toy Store, Calico Jack's, and Shining Sol Candle Company provide options for a unique gift selection, and Iron Horse Antiques and Pink House Antiques are the go-to places for antiques and treasures. Public House Kitchen & Brewery and The Philadelphia Tavern are two options for farm-to-table food and local brews. Several Manassas spots are featured on Prince William County's Steins, Vines & Moonshine Trail, where you can sample local craft beverages from Sinistral Brewing Company, 2 Silos Brewing Company, Aroma Wine Tasting Room, and more. To satisfy a sweet tooth craving, stop at Jitterbugs Ice Cream Cafe, Millie's Gelato & Sorbetto, or Dolce Amore Sweets Peruvian Bakery.
Art lovers will want to visit ARTfactory, the art core of the city, featuring an art gallery and art displayed throughout downtown streets in the form of banners and murals; an interactive art map is available on the city's website. You can also catch a performance by the Manassas Ballet Theatre and Manassas Symphony Orchestra at the 85,000-square-foot Hylton Performing Arts Center. Civil War and history buffs will need to head approximately 8 miles from downtown to the free admission Manassas National Battlefield Park. There, you can explore the 5,000-acre park with two visitor/interpretive centers and hiking trails while taking in the picturesque countryside on which it sits. For another historically rich Virginia experience with endless food and fun, visit Fredericksburg, which is about 40 miles south of Manassas.
It's easy to travel to Manassas and find a historical place to stay
Getting to Manassas requires driving east from D.C. on Route 66 for 32 miles or flying into Washington Dulles International Airport, which is 18 miles away. You can also pay homage to its railroad roots and arrive on Amtrak's daily Northeast Regional, Crescent, and Cardinal routes. Virginia Railway Express, the state's commuter train line, runs directly into Manassas from D.C.'s Union Station and other Northern Virginia Metrorail stations, making for easy, car-free travel. From the state capital of Richmond, it's approximately a 95-mile drive and is also accessible by train.
There are a variety of chain hotels and motels available for when you're ready to call it a night. For a historical option, book a room at the Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast; it's located in Old Town Manassas and is walkable to the town's core sights. The 1902 Queen Anne Eastlake-style home offers two rooms and a cabin, complete with a welcome basket, Wi-Fi, and a full breakfast each morning. Campers and RV users can book a site at Bull Run Regional Park Campground, which offers tent sites, cabins, and a variety of amenities, all located near the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The state can be enjoyed across all seasons, both in Manassas and in the surrounding area. A spring visit will yield ideal temperatures and an eruption of floral bloom, while summer can feature some brutal days of heat and humidity that are prone to afternoon thunderstorms. In autumn, you can even expand your trip to include a day or two in nearby Middleburg, where a dreamy fall getaway full of romance and relaxation can be found. After all, "Virginia is for Lovers," as they say.