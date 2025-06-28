Less Than An Hour From DC Is Virginia's Picturesque City With A Giant Farmers Market And Lively Downtown

As one of the original 13 colonies, Virginia's story features deep United States roots, providing plenty of places of historical significance to visit in the Old Dominion State. Combine that with picturesque valleys, mountains, and coastline, and travelers have plenty to explore, including Northern Virginia's historic drive featuring landmarks and Potomac River views. Situated less than an hour from the sights of the nation's capital lies Manassas, a historically significant and picturesque city known for its arts scene, events, and charming downtown.

With a population of 43,616 people, Manassas is considered one of the best places to visit in Virginia, attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually. One of its major historical draws is the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two Civil War battles in 1861 and 1862. It's also famous as a railroad town; the first lines were built in 1914 to connect D.C. with Manassas, where Confederate troops were transported by train to fight in the war — the first time in history soldiers were sent into battle by railway. Originally chartered as a town in 1852, it became a full-fledged city in 1975, and its 10-square-miles of arts, culture, shopping, and dining have designated it a Virginia Main Street and Main Street America, ensuring generations to come will be able to enjoy it.

The massive Historic Manassas Farmers Market, taking place year-round on Saturday mornings with an additional seasonal market on Thursday mornings from April to November, is a major draw for locals and visitors alike. The market features over 100 vendors, including farm-fresh produce, artisans, live music, and baked goods, and has been honored with several state and local market awards. Manassas also hosts various festivals and events, including the annual Manassas Railway Festival, a free, family-friendly summer event celebrating trains and the town's railway history. Others include May's Manassas Viking Festival, August's Latino Festival, and a Fall Jubilee.