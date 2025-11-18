Costco's Portable Camping Stove Is A Compact Option That Cooks For A Crowd

One of the obvious features of this Camp Chef Tundra three-burner stove is that it has three burners — simply put, you're able to cook more food on it. Whether you're using the aluminum-pouch camp cooking method or want to try something more exciting, you'll be able to heat up more meals for more campers with three burners. The stove also comes with a useful griddle, which is great for frying eggs and bacon, or making pancakes. This cooking system will "make outdoor cooking easy," according to Costco.

There are a few downsides to this stove — mainly the price. At $259.99, it's not a cheap buy. You can get a simple, single-burner portable camp stove for less than $40 at Costco, so this three-burner setup is significantly more expensive.

A few customers have advised that it's also heavy and a bit unwieldy to move around frequently. One Costco reviewer says it's "heavy to carry around by 1 person (~65lbs)," while another customer advised it's "big, heavy, and cumbersome." This stove runs on a standard 20-pound propane tank, so remember that you'll have to pack that along as well. This is definitely not the most portable option, but it's a solid choice if you can pull your car or RV directly up to the campsite. If you're cooking for a larger group that requires more food and you don't need to carry it far, this three-burner stove might be a practical investment.