Costco's Portable Camping Stove Is A Compact Option That Cooks For A Crowd
Before you set off on your next camping trip, it's vital to prepare the necessary gear and check your packing list. From basics like a tent and sleeping bag to items you'll want for an easy camping trip and DIY camping hacks, you need to bring the right equipment. If you're looking for a powerful portable camping stove, check out the Camp Chef Tundra 3 Burner Stove from Costco, which boasts an overall rating of 4.5 stars.
This stove has folding legs, so it collapses down — a great feature that can save space in the trunk when you're packing. One of the major highlights of the Camp Chef stove is its three powerful burners, which put out 30,000 BTUs. Customers love this feature of the stove, with one TikTok user commenting that the burners are "super strong," and a Reddit user stating, "This thing is awesome, those burners might as well be jet engines when on full blast."
Pros and cons of the Camp Chef stove
One of the obvious features of this Camp Chef Tundra three-burner stove is that it has three burners — simply put, you're able to cook more food on it. Whether you're using the aluminum-pouch camp cooking method or want to try something more exciting, you'll be able to heat up more meals for more campers with three burners. The stove also comes with a useful griddle, which is great for frying eggs and bacon, or making pancakes. This cooking system will "make outdoor cooking easy," according to Costco.
There are a few downsides to this stove — mainly the price. At $259.99, it's not a cheap buy. You can get a simple, single-burner portable camp stove for less than $40 at Costco, so this three-burner setup is significantly more expensive.
A few customers have advised that it's also heavy and a bit unwieldy to move around frequently. One Costco reviewer says it's "heavy to carry around by 1 person (~65lbs)," while another customer advised it's "big, heavy, and cumbersome." This stove runs on a standard 20-pound propane tank, so remember that you'll have to pack that along as well. This is definitely not the most portable option, but it's a solid choice if you can pull your car or RV directly up to the campsite. If you're cooking for a larger group that requires more food and you don't need to carry it far, this three-burner stove might be a practical investment.