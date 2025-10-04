The Essential Camping Cooking Method Every Outdoor Traveler Should Know

It's interesting to think about how we modern humans need to go willingly out of the way to do what our ancestors did every day just to survive. We're talking about sleeping outside, cooking and chatting around the fire, peering into the darkness and thinking about predators and death — all within a quarter mile of our car, of course. But even with plenty of outdoorsy people poking around forests and sleeping in tents, certain knowledge gets lost. Like, how do we even cook without a hob or grill, anyway? And we don't mean marshmallows on sticks. Enter modernity's solution to an ancient problem: aluminum foil.

Similar in principle to banana leaf cooking in countries like Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, aluminum foil cooking involves wrapping food in a foil packet and chucking it on the fire. Ok, maybe not on the fire, but over the fire, meaning you'll need a stand of some type. Some folks go all-in on this method to make gnocchi with tomato-parmesan sauce, sausage-and-mussel paella (properly seasoned with saffron, no less), tofu-and-broccoli stir fry, lemon Dijon salmon, Tex-Mex white bean and veggie packets, and even grilled banana boat desserts with marshmallows and graham crackers. Let's be honest: That's better than what some people eat at home.

The trick is to use individually wrapped aluminium foil packets. You need to prep them ahead of your camping trip, add your seasonings to the food, or keep them separate in small baggies or containers. Then, bring whatever stand you might need for your fireplace (like a cast-iron pan), and you're good to go. You'll make all of our ancestors' ghosts seethe with jealousy. Just make sure to take all your trash with you. "Leave no trace," as the phrase goes.