The Future Of Lake Tahoe's Famous Clear, Clean Waters Depends On The Fate Of A Roadside Motel
The waters of Lake Tahoe were once so clear that you could see as deep into the water as the height of a 10-story building — averaging a visibility, or Secchi depth, of 100 feet, per the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. From its charming lakeside communities to the spectacular sunsets watched from Tahoe's best beaches, the lake's famed clarity has been appreciated by countless generations. Starting around the mid-1900s, though, the lake's watershed began developing rapidly, with vacation homes and hotels popping up around its shores. Runoff from these developments took its toll on the lake's clarity (as well as its surrounding landscape), and in response to these ecological threats, nonprofits like the League to Save Lake Tahoe were founded, which gave rise to the popular local slogan: "Keep Tahoe Blue."
Decades later, early environmental concerns are still at play, with the demolition of an old Motel 6 building in the Upper Truckee Marsh finally bringing restoration goals within reach. As SFGate reported, the demolition of the Motel 6 began in 2025, after the acquisition of its property by the California Tahoe Conservancy.
The motel was built in the 1970s in South Lake Tahoe, a lakeside paradise known for its secret trails and bluebird skies, over the Upper Truckee Marsh, which is a crucial natural filter for water connected to Lake Tahoe through the Upper Truckee River, the lake's largest tributary. Twentieth-century developments like Motel 6 (and the Tahoe Keys, which ravaged around 600 acres of the marsh) were a detriment to Lake Tahoe and its watershed. The lake lost about 30 feet of clarity during this time period. However, since a ruling that stopped development in 1988, the land has steadily been reclaimed by the conservancy, with the Motel 6 property being one of the last remnants to be recovered.
What happens next for Lake Tahoe
With the demolition of the Motel 6 and its surrounding property, including a derelict restaurant, swimming pool, and parking areas, completed in October 2025, the California Tahoe Conservancy has converted 96% of the stretch of the Upper Truckee River closest to the lake into public land, the California Tahoe Conservancy reported. In addition to fulfilling a decades-old conservation goal, the acquisition "protects the lake's precious water quality and also provides an important corridor for local wildlife," as California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said in a report when the acquisition was announced. Since the demolition was wrapped up, most of the waste has been sent to recycling, and the land has been stabilized to prevent runoff.
As for what will happen with the property now, it's still in the early planning process led by the California Tahoe Conservancy. The former motel site is encompassed by 25 acres of meadows and wetlands that the conservancy intends to preserve. The conservancy also gathered public input for the best ways to improve the restored area around the former motel, including how it can be enhanced for recreation and public access.
The demolition was just one benchmark in a much broader Regional Plan for restoring Lake Tahoe's environment and making it more welcoming and enjoyable for visitors and communities alike. It's one reason you might see construction and road work around the lake, which can be a frustrating disruption to a Lake Tahoe weekend getaway, but is, nevertheless, crucial for the lake's long-term health and beauty.