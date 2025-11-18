The Future Of Lake Tahoe's Famous Clear, Clean Waters Depends On The Fate Of A Roadside Motel

The waters of Lake Tahoe were once so clear that you could see as deep into the water as the height of a 10-story building — averaging a visibility, or Secchi depth, of 100 feet, per the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. From its charming lakeside communities to the spectacular sunsets watched from Tahoe's best beaches, the lake's famed clarity has been appreciated by countless generations. Starting around the mid-1900s, though, the lake's watershed began developing rapidly, with vacation homes and hotels popping up around its shores. Runoff from these developments took its toll on the lake's clarity (as well as its surrounding landscape), and in response to these ecological threats, nonprofits like the League to Save Lake Tahoe were founded, which gave rise to the popular local slogan: "Keep Tahoe Blue."

Decades later, early environmental concerns are still at play, with the demolition of an old Motel 6 building in the Upper Truckee Marsh finally bringing restoration goals within reach. As SFGate reported, the demolition of the Motel 6 began in 2025, after the acquisition of its property by the California Tahoe Conservancy.

The motel was built in the 1970s in South Lake Tahoe, a lakeside paradise known for its secret trails and bluebird skies, over the Upper Truckee Marsh, which is a crucial natural filter for water connected to Lake Tahoe through the Upper Truckee River, the lake's largest tributary. Twentieth-century developments like Motel 6 (and the Tahoe Keys, which ravaged around 600 acres of the marsh) were a detriment to Lake Tahoe and its watershed. The lake lost about 30 feet of clarity during this time period. However, since a ruling that stopped development in 1988, the land has steadily been reclaimed by the conservancy, with the Motel 6 property being one of the last remnants to be recovered.