California's Lakeside Paradise Sparkles With Secret Trails, Sun-Warmed Rocks, And Bluebird Skies

Lake Tahoe is so spectacular that it had to be shared between California and Nevada. Born over 2 million years ago during the Ice Age, the second-deepest lake in the country is a natural treasure with plenty to offer. Millions of adventurers, environmentalists, and people seeking a piece of paradise plan the perfect itinerary to drive around the iconic Lake Tahoe. However, there's one lakeside city that just so happens to be almost everyone's favorite stop: South Lake Tahoe. While it's more crowded than the northern shore, the fun never ends at South Lake Tahoe. From winter skiing and summertime snorkeling to spotting blue Steller's jays just about everywhere, the best outdoor activities are here year-round.

Although many are drawn to the snow-capped peaks and backcountry skiing of South Lake Tahoe, the warmer months bring just as much excitement. Beyond the rocky waters, trekking the secret paths shows you another side of the area. The lake's sweeping roads boast breathtaking trails every biker should experience at least once — one of the best tracks starts in South Lake Tahoe and takes you along Highway 89. Your stay here can be as luxurious as Hilton Vacation Club Lake Tahoe Resort South, as cozy and rustic as Black Bear Lodge, or as outdoorsy as Campground by the Lake.

Multiple routes offer panoramic views on your way to South Lake Tahoe. From Northern California, opt for a scenic drive on the glorious Carson Pass, especially if you're coming in the fall when the foliage is stunning. It's around a three-and-a-half-hour drive from San Francisco, with the road winding through mountain passes and dense forests. The ride from Sacramento is shorter at just two hours. You can also fly into Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which is a little over an hour away from the city.