California's Lakeside Paradise Sparkles With Secret Trails, Sun-Warmed Rocks, And Bluebird Skies
Lake Tahoe is so spectacular that it had to be shared between California and Nevada. Born over 2 million years ago during the Ice Age, the second-deepest lake in the country is a natural treasure with plenty to offer. Millions of adventurers, environmentalists, and people seeking a piece of paradise plan the perfect itinerary to drive around the iconic Lake Tahoe. However, there's one lakeside city that just so happens to be almost everyone's favorite stop: South Lake Tahoe. While it's more crowded than the northern shore, the fun never ends at South Lake Tahoe. From winter skiing and summertime snorkeling to spotting blue Steller's jays just about everywhere, the best outdoor activities are here year-round.
Although many are drawn to the snow-capped peaks and backcountry skiing of South Lake Tahoe, the warmer months bring just as much excitement. Beyond the rocky waters, trekking the secret paths shows you another side of the area. The lake's sweeping roads boast breathtaking trails every biker should experience at least once — one of the best tracks starts in South Lake Tahoe and takes you along Highway 89. Your stay here can be as luxurious as Hilton Vacation Club Lake Tahoe Resort South, as cozy and rustic as Black Bear Lodge, or as outdoorsy as Campground by the Lake.
Multiple routes offer panoramic views on your way to South Lake Tahoe. From Northern California, opt for a scenic drive on the glorious Carson Pass, especially if you're coming in the fall when the foliage is stunning. It's around a three-and-a-half-hour drive from San Francisco, with the road winding through mountain passes and dense forests. The ride from Sacramento is shorter at just two hours. You can also fly into Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which is a little over an hour away from the city.
Epic trails await at South Lake Tahoe
The trails surrounding South Lake Tahoe feature some of the most amazing journeys on foot, where birdwatching opportunities abound — if you're walking through a forest, you can always hear a Steller's jay nearby. Other common species include California gulls, red crossbills, and mountain chickadees in the area. The 1.3-mile Cascade Falls Trail takes you through lush forests, with Emerald Bay and Lake Tahoe scenery following you every step of the way. Despite being a short path, the hike can get difficult in certain sections. But the second you lay your eyes on the beautiful waterfall, it's worth every drop of sweat. Soak your feet in the pool and rest by the rocks before heading back.
Chase striking views as you traverse the Eagle Lake Trail. The 1.8-mile route exposes you to remarkable vistas of granite peaks, creeks, alpine fields, and, of course, Lake Tahoe. The path is quite rocky, so make sure to wear sturdy shoes. The Vikingsholm Trail is another quick hike with a nice reward at the end: You get to check out the Vikingsholm Castle, a wonderful example of Scandinavian architecture. Or, take it up a notch and tackle the Floating Island and Cathedral Lakes Trail. On this 4.9-mile-long adventure, you get to bask in the sights of both Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake.
But if you're looking for a challenging trek, the Mount Tallac Trail is your calling. This isn't for the faint of heart; the 9.6-mile trail has an elevation gain of 3,284 feet. Some of the highlights are Floating Island, Cathedral, and Gilmore lakes. Bring your binoculars to observe bright blue Steller's jays, mountain quails, mourning doves, and ospreys. Upon reaching the top, gaze downward for Emerald Bay and Lake Tahoe views.
Swim, snorkel, and scuba dive through Tahoe's wrecks
While generally considered cold, Lake Tahoe's crisp waters are ideal for cooling off in the summer. July, August, and September bring surface temperatures up to a comfortable 70 degrees Fahrenheit. And with over 300 days of sunshine per year, the warm boulders by the shoreline beg for a visit. Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe is a nice spot to lounge under the sun. Popular among vacationing families, the shallow and sandy beach helps you gradually ease into the water. You can also ride your bike here, launch your kayak into the lake, and try your hand at paddle boarding. Unfortunately, your four-legged friend cannot join you here. Instead, head over to the dog-friendly Kiva Beach, but be prepared for a much rockier shoreline.
Emerald Bay is one of Tahoe's most astonishing areas, and you definitely don't want to miss it. Take Tahoe Sports' two-hour jet ski tour to enjoy Emerald Bay's secluded shores. Glide across the water to circle Fannett Island and admire the ruins of the historic stone tea house.
Lake Tahoe is just as mesmerizing beneath the surface. The Emerald Bay Maritime Heritage Trail is your gateway to learning about Lake Tahoe's past. This underwater trail is loaded with shipwrecks, where you'll witness the decay of sunken barges and boats from the early 1900s. The trail runs along Emerald Bay's southeastern shore and takes you to wreck sites ranging from 10 to 40 feet deep. Don't be surprised if you come across old telephone batteries, sinks, a diving platform, and even a Model A Ford. Make sure you're equipped with the right scuba diving accessories before setting out to marvel at the underwater artifacts.