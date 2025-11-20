Sonoma County's Hot Springs Getaway Promises Good Food And Wine Tastings In Ethereal Beauty

You might know California's Sonoma County for its fantastic wines or its coastal state parks and their incredible beaches. But did you know it's also got natural hot springs? One of the best in the area is Boyes Hot Springs, both the name of the geothermal hotspot itself and the community that sprang up around it. And, in addition to being home to a destination resort and spa, this small Sonoma Valley community (officially a census-designated place) offers easy access to fantastic wines and boasts some excellent restaurants. The natural warm waters in what is now Boyes Hot Springs have been bringing people to the area for generations. "Many tribes considered some of the area's springs to be sacred," writes the Sonoma County Tourism Board of their significance, "and would travel for days to immerse themselves in the waters." Visitors to the area can also enjoy these soothing waters by heading to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa.

In the mid-1800s, the local springs were discovered by Thaddeus M. Leavenworth, a physician from San Francisco, who developed the site into a small commercial wellness venture. According to a local tale, Leavenworth soon after wanted out of the business, burning down the bathhouse he'd built. Then, in the 1880s, a British officer by the name of Captain Henry Boyes acquired the land and tapped into the underwater hot springs, creating a resort centered around these waters after realizing their potential. Boyes Hot Springs has been a wellness getaway in some form or another ever since. The hotels on this spot have been rebuilt and renovated over the years, and the site is now a luxury destination that anchors the approximately 1-square-mile Boyes Hot Springs community. For residents and visitors alike, the warm, naturally mineral-rich waters remain the focal point.