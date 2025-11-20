Sonoma County's Hot Springs Getaway Promises Good Food And Wine Tastings In Ethereal Beauty
You might know California's Sonoma County for its fantastic wines or its coastal state parks and their incredible beaches. But did you know it's also got natural hot springs? One of the best in the area is Boyes Hot Springs, both the name of the geothermal hotspot itself and the community that sprang up around it. And, in addition to being home to a destination resort and spa, this small Sonoma Valley community (officially a census-designated place) offers easy access to fantastic wines and boasts some excellent restaurants. The natural warm waters in what is now Boyes Hot Springs have been bringing people to the area for generations. "Many tribes considered some of the area's springs to be sacred," writes the Sonoma County Tourism Board of their significance, "and would travel for days to immerse themselves in the waters." Visitors to the area can also enjoy these soothing waters by heading to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa.
In the mid-1800s, the local springs were discovered by Thaddeus M. Leavenworth, a physician from San Francisco, who developed the site into a small commercial wellness venture. According to a local tale, Leavenworth soon after wanted out of the business, burning down the bathhouse he'd built. Then, in the 1880s, a British officer by the name of Captain Henry Boyes acquired the land and tapped into the underwater hot springs, creating a resort centered around these waters after realizing their potential. Boyes Hot Springs has been a wellness getaway in some form or another ever since. The hotels on this spot have been rebuilt and renovated over the years, and the site is now a luxury destination that anchors the approximately 1-square-mile Boyes Hot Springs community. For residents and visitors alike, the warm, naturally mineral-rich waters remain the focal point.
Boyes Hot Springs' luxury wellness
There are 23 different minerals in the water at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Boyes Hot Springs, including calcium, magnesium, iodine, and zinc. Indulge in a self-guided Bathhouse Ritual in the spa's Roman-style mineral pool, alternating between hot, cool, and warm spaces. The bathhouse and other pools are open to hotel guests and non-guests alike, though the latter group must purchase a day pass to access them. The spa offers a range of treatments, from its aquatic body work massage to its salt stone massage and even a chakra-balancing service.
The hotel itself is definitely a luxury getaway. The Spanish Colonial-style hotel has a distinctly relaxing Californian vibe, and its 226 rooms and suites are set on 13 acres surrounded by towering trees and lush gardens. There are even some resident great horned owls who call the resort area home. With such an idyllic setting, you'll feel worlds away from everyday life.
Boyes Hot Springs is in the heart of California wine country, less than a 10-minute drive from immaculate and affordable downtown Sonoma and its over two dozen wine shops and cellars. If you're staying at the Fairmont, you can get a free ride to and from the plaza, so you can taste all you want. The resort also hosts free wine tastings for guests every afternoon. And beyond that, there are a couple of fantastic wineries in the hills around Boyes Hot Springs. Hanzell is less than 10 minutes away, where visitors can book a private tasting of the winery's organic wines as well as get a tour of the vineyards and wine cave. Another nearby option is Amapola Creek Vineyards & Winery, featuring private tastings at its winery lodge in the hills of Moon Mountain.
Wining and dining in Boyes Hot Springs
You're not wanting for fine dining options in Boyes Hot Springs. Santé, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa's French-inspired dining space, is an award-winning establishment renowned for its excellent wines. And, along with an impressive wine list that features several California and Sonoma County varieties, the menu specializes in local ingredients whenever possible. The resort's 38° North Cocktail Bar & Lounge is named for the 38th parallel, where so much of the world's delicious wine is made, and, along with serving amazing wines, it offers local beers, craft cocktails, and yummy small plates.
For a more casual dining experience in Boyes Hot Springs, El Molino Central is a local favorite, and the Michelin Guide even lists this Mexican restaurant as a "hidden gem." One of the things that makes the restaurant stand out is that its tortillas are homemade from fresh masa, and you can really taste the difference. And as you might expect from a Sonoma Valley restaurant, you can pair your dishes with some local wines. If you're staying in an Airbnb or Vrbo, you can get some of El Molino Central's heat-at-home dishes, like the chicken mole enchiladas and beans.
Visitors during the summer season can head to the Springs Community Farmers Market on Sundays from June to October, where you can pick up fresh produce to prep a meal at your place. Other good casual options include Mary's Pizza Shack, an area chain known for serving Italian comfort food, and those with a sweet tooth should stop at La Michoacana Natural Ice Cream just down the road. It's a beloved local spot with delicious homemade ice cream and paletas.