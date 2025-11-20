Amazon's Portable Camping Light Is A Long Lasting Companion That Doubles As A Power Bank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A camping trip in the great outdoors requires more planning and preparation than your average vacation at a hotel. From DIY camping hacks to these items for a quick and easy camping trip, you should start with a packing list for your outdoor getaway. Based on user reviews posted on Amazon as well as a product recommendation published on Outside, here is another item you should consider adding to that list: the Dometic GO Area Camp Light, a lantern that can also be used as a power bank.
One of the best features of the Dometic GO Area Camp Light is its durability — the lantern will last for eight hours, giving you plenty of light during your nights outdoors. There are also eight different colors to choose from. The diffuser light is great for inconspicuous camping, plus it has bug light mode, which will deter insects. Drew Zieff, reviewing for Outside, reports that the diffuser light is good for "low-profile camping in a residential neighborhood." You can easily control the light settings from the Dometic app, as the lantern is enabled with Bluetooth. With a convenient hook, it's easy to hang the camp light up; there's also a handle if you'd rather carry it.
Other uses for the Dometic GO Area Camp Light
While this product is designed primarily as a light, it's a multi-use camping item that can also function as a power bank. You can plug your devices into the lantern and charge them up — an important feature if you don't have a portable power bank like the Anker 521 or any other charging station with you at your campsite. You can also take the diffuser off, and use the camp light as a regular flashlight (as seen on YouTube). Thanks to the many uses for the Dometic GO Area Camp Light, you can leave items like your power bank and flashlight at home and save space when packing for your next camping trip.
Overall, the lantern has positive reviews, boasting a 4.1-star rating on Amazon. One downside is the cost: the item retails on Amazon for about $100, so it's unfortunately not a cheap buy. However, Amazon reviewer JF2 notes that "$99 is a bit steep but when I consider the features and ease of use along with the battery life, I'm okay with the price." The lantern's versatility, along with its battery durability, makes it a practical product for your next camping trip.