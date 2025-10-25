Travelers Say This Budget-Friendly Portable Powerhouse Is A Must-Have For Camping With Solar Panels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're camping off-grid or road-tripping, solar panels can make a huge difference in keeping your lights and devices powered up, especially because you can't always rely on campground hookups or the public grid. And for the most efficient use of solar panels, a portable battery to store all that absorbed energy is just what you need. But not all overlanders want to shell out the hundreds of dollars required for Costco's Jackery, a dependable portable generator built to last. That's why many travelers are turning to the Anker 521 Portable Power Station, a compact generator that reviewers say delivers big performance for its size and price (under $200 on Amazon at the time of writing).

GearLab calls it "a budget-friendly option that is both highly portable and reliable," praising its sturdy LiFePO4 battery — the same safe, long-life tech used in many electric vehicles. Other reviews note that it's lightweight, versatile with multiple outlets and ports, and great for camping trips. And while it's quick to charge with a standard wall outlet, pairing it with solar panels when out on the road keeps you covered in most scenarios.

Campers echo that enthusiasm. Amazon reviewer Rudy shares, "The size is perfect when a vehicle is loaded up — it uses little space." Another Amazon camper, Velvetpants, adds, "As someone who frequently camps and goes on outdoor adventures, having a reliable power source is crucial. This power station has exceeded my expectations in every way." That combination of reliability and portability makes the Anker 521 a sweet spot for car campers and weekend overlanders who need dependable power without hauling a heavy rig that costs an arm and a leg.