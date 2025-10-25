Travelers Say This Budget-Friendly Portable Powerhouse Is A Must-Have For Camping With Solar Panels
When you're camping off-grid or road-tripping, solar panels can make a huge difference in keeping your lights and devices powered up, especially because you can't always rely on campground hookups or the public grid. And for the most efficient use of solar panels, a portable battery to store all that absorbed energy is just what you need. But not all overlanders want to shell out the hundreds of dollars required for Costco's Jackery, a dependable portable generator built to last. That's why many travelers are turning to the Anker 521 Portable Power Station, a compact generator that reviewers say delivers big performance for its size and price (under $200 on Amazon at the time of writing).
GearLab calls it "a budget-friendly option that is both highly portable and reliable," praising its sturdy LiFePO4 battery — the same safe, long-life tech used in many electric vehicles. Other reviews note that it's lightweight, versatile with multiple outlets and ports, and great for camping trips. And while it's quick to charge with a standard wall outlet, pairing it with solar panels when out on the road keeps you covered in most scenarios.
Campers echo that enthusiasm. Amazon reviewer Rudy shares, "The size is perfect when a vehicle is loaded up — it uses little space." Another Amazon camper, Velvetpants, adds, "As someone who frequently camps and goes on outdoor adventures, having a reliable power source is crucial. This power station has exceeded my expectations in every way." That combination of reliability and portability makes the Anker 521 a sweet spot for car campers and weekend overlanders who need dependable power without hauling a heavy rig that costs an arm and a leg.
Make the most of your solar camping setup
The Anker 521's maximum solar input is 65 watts, so while you can't expect lightning-fast refills via sun power alone, you can easily top up during daylight hours if you plan ahead. To pair solar panels with the Anker 521, you can use any voltage between 11V and 28V. A few recommended panel options include the 110W solar panel by Twelseavan, which folds up for convenient portability. There's also a more budget-friendly option from JJN, which comes with an 8-milimeter connector, making it compatible with the Anker 521.
As The Camping Nerd notes, "some panels are going to be easier to connect than others," but you can likely connect any panel of your choice as long as you have the correct adapters. To get the most from your setup, remember that even with a 100W panel, the 521 will cap at 65W — so look for quality rather than size alone. During sunny days, aligning your panel toward the sun and adjusting its angle throughout the day can boost efficiency, but keep in mind that it may take a few hours to charge. One good approach is to charge while you use it; keep your solar plugged in during the day, even as you top off your devices.
If you're new to solar camping, think of the 521 as a "gateway generator." It won't run an air conditioner or full-size fridge, but it's perfect for mastering the basics. Whether you're just needing to keep your tablet charged or you want to upgrade your car camping experience with a high-tech cooler, the Anker 521 is a good travel buddy to have. And with some places like California banning traditional generators, an eco-friendly alternative may be exactly the thing you need.