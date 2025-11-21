A St. Louis Suburb Has The Best Donut Shop In America In Its Walkable Old Town
If you want to sink your teeth into the best donut in America, set your sights on a delicious getaway to Florissant. Nestled less than 30 minutes north of St. Louis, the suburban Missouri city is home to a family-owned donut shop that recently took the crown as the number one donut shop in the nation, beating out 63 other shops in a bracket-style competition.
Churning out tasty pastries since 1968, Old Town Donuts has been a community staple in Florissant's historic and walkable Old Town District. Given the town's French roots (its name even translates to "flourishing" in French), it makes sense that such a place would be home to an award-winning pastry shop.
Commencing in June 2025, the contest was hosted by The64, an online competition website, and voted on by the general public in a series of mouthwatering and nail-biting rounds. Selected by The64 based on public interest and past awards, among the other donut shop contenders were Portland's famous Voodoo Doughnut, Florida's Five-O Donut Company, and Jason's Donuts in Eagle River, Alaska, which went head-to-head with Old Town Donuts in the final round. In the end, Florissant's beloved bakery was the chosen one. So, if you're craving some of the best donuts in the world, it's time to start planning a quick trip. As a bonus, Florissant is the perfect St. Louis suburb for a peaceful escape filled with tasty eats.
Taste America's best donuts at Old Town Donuts in Florissant
Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Old Town Donuts is always filled with sweet scents and even sweeter treats. Stepping into its charming, checker-floored facade, you'll be greeted by a gleaming pastry case stocked with fresh-baked confections. Their daily menu includes classic donut offerings, including glazed, jelly-filled, and cream-filled. Meanwhile, the shop's more unique varieties consist of sweet and savory flavors like caramel bacon. Be sure to try their old-fashioned donut, a fan favorite praised for its perfectly moist texture on the inside, with a delightful vanilla-glazed crunch on the outside.
After you've had your fill of treats, you can walk off the calories with a stroll around Florissant's Old Town District. Brimming with vintage charm, you'll encounter an array of gorgeous buildings, from stunning Catholic churches to historic homes. Adjacent to Old Town Donuts, Tower Court Park is a lovely spot to wander, play a game of tennis, and take in the local history. Tucked into its two-acre landscape, you'll find a log cabin from the 1850s, as well as The Old Gauge Narrow Railroad Station. There are also a few picnic tables in case you took some of those delectable donuts to go.