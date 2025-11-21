A St. Louis Suburb Has The Best Donut Shop In America In Its Walkable Old Town

If you want to sink your teeth into the best donut in America, set your sights on a delicious getaway to Florissant. Nestled less than 30 minutes north of St. Louis, the suburban Missouri city is home to a family-owned donut shop that recently took the crown as the number one donut shop in the nation, beating out 63 other shops in a bracket-style competition.

Churning out tasty pastries since 1968, Old Town Donuts has been a community staple in Florissant's historic and walkable Old Town District. Given the town's French roots (its name even translates to "flourishing" in French), it makes sense that such a place would be home to an award-winning pastry shop.

Commencing in June 2025, the contest was hosted by The64, an online competition website, and voted on by the general public in a series of mouthwatering and nail-biting rounds. Selected by The64 based on public interest and past awards, among the other donut shop contenders were Portland's famous Voodoo Doughnut, Florida's Five-O Donut Company, and Jason's Donuts in Eagle River, Alaska, which went head-to-head with Old Town Donuts in the final round. In the end, Florissant's beloved bakery was the chosen one. So, if you're craving some of the best donuts in the world, it's time to start planning a quick trip. As a bonus, Florissant is the perfect St. Louis suburb for a peaceful escape filled with tasty eats.