Missouri's Affordable St. Louis Suburb Is A Peaceful Escape With Friendly Vibes And Tasty Eats
Manchester is a beautiful suburb with access to delicious restaurants and affordable adventures. The area is a lovely place to vacation, conveniently located 24 miles west of St. Louis, in close proximity to Augusta, Missouri's dazzling wine region; and not too far from the hip, trendy, walkable vibes of Clayton. Visitors can explore historic buildings in Manchester, take a quiet nature walk along city parks, or visit an interesting museum showcasing innovative milestones in transportation.
Since Manchester is a fairly small town, with a population of 18,189 in 2023, you won't find a lot of crowds when visiting. The area has a rich history, seeing its first settlers in the 1700s while it was inhabited by the Osage Indians. By 1820, the town settled by Jesuit explorers was built up to include a tavern and inn, among other structures. This community was founded near a natural spring, as well as a cave used to store beer and avoid invading soldiers from the Civil War. This settlement, originally known as Hoardstown, became Manchester in 1825.
By 1894, residents had built the Lyceum building, which included a general store and auditorium where most of the town's events were held. Eventually, the Lyceum building became Manchester city hall, and has recently been undergoing renovations to house public art. In March of 2025, the Lyceum was transformed into a lively community center focused on art classes and exhibitions, where guests can learn photography, tapestry-making, or crochet. Visitors can find this historic building at 14318 Manchester Road.
Explore transportation history and shady wooded trails
For a deeper dive into history, visit The National Museum of Transportation, located at 2933 Barrett Station Road. Visitors can tour the museum to see an extensive collection of transportation vehicles through the ages, including locomotive history and space exploration. Pieces in restoration are being worked on in the preservation facility, but visitors can tour this area as well. The museum also has exciting programs for children, where they can get an immersive lesson on transportation, like being a miniature train conductor.
Take a peaceful stroll through the beautiful Harugari Cemetery after your museum visit. Although seemingly morbid, this lovely cemetery can be very relaxing. This cemetery marks the resting place of members from a German secret society who settled along the east coast in 1848. Visitors can walk to this scenic wooded area and find a historic marker detailing this curious piece of Manchester heritage.
For more wooded walks, check out Schroeder Park, located at 359 Old Meramec Station. The park has several walking trails, meandering through cabins and picnic areas where visitors can enjoy a morning stroll and do some birdwatching at their leisure. There is also an impressive aquatic center, playground, several sports fields, and amphitheater for live music performances. Park guests can play basketball, volleyball, and frisbee golf in this lovely park. A few blocks away in neighboring Winchester, you'll find Reber Park, equipped with a fitness area, gazebo, and baseball field. Park attendees can also play a traditional game of horseshoes and enjoy the playground.
Enjoy tasty steaks and outdoor dining
On hot days, the Chadwick Pool provides a great spot for swimming and cooling off. Visiting this family-friendly community pool located at 1048 Briarhurst Drive is an excellent way to spend an afternoon with the kids after hiking the parks. After touring Manchester's serene outdoor spaces, stop by Sedara Sweets & Eats for an end-of-the-day treat. Sedara is a delicious Middle Eastern Bakery serving baklavas, Arabic pizza, and tantalizing desserts. This exotic dessert bar features a selection of coffee and tea, as well as hookahs if you are looking for a place to relax and pass the time.
Being so close to St. Louis' quirky cafes, funky bars, and delicious eats, you know Manchester has some great food of its own. Joey B's Manchester is a beloved family restaurant with a stunning outdoor bar and patio lounge. Guests can enjoy delicious signature cocktails on their patio before tearing into a delicious pizza pie. Besides pizza, the restaurant offers a variety of mouth-watering cuisine, such as juicy burgers, hearty pasta dishes, and fresh salads.
If steak is what you're craving, Tucker's Place is the spot for you. Famous for their quality beef, Tucker's has received several awards throughout the years, including "Best Steakhouse" and "Best Steak." Besides a tantalizing selection of steaks, they also serve porkchops, chicken, and seafood. For more casual dinner options, the local watering hole might be a wonderful choice. Cheer's Bar and Grill is a popular hotspot for residents, featuring a full bar and selection of tasty eats. There is often live music entertainment, or fun bar events, like karaoke and bingo. Bandana's BBQ is the place to go for that southern barbeque flavor, serving ribs and platters of smoked chicken, pork, and sausage.