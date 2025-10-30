Missouri's Affordable St. Louis Suburb Is A Peaceful Escape With Friendly Vibes And Tasty Eats

Manchester is a beautiful suburb with access to delicious restaurants and affordable adventures. The area is a lovely place to vacation, conveniently located 24 miles west of St. Louis, in close proximity to Augusta, Missouri's dazzling wine region; and not too far from the hip, trendy, walkable vibes of Clayton. Visitors can explore historic buildings in Manchester, take a quiet nature walk along city parks, or visit an interesting museum showcasing innovative milestones in transportation.

Since Manchester is a fairly small town, with a population of 18,189 in 2023, you won't find a lot of crowds when visiting. The area has a rich history, seeing its first settlers in the 1700s while it was inhabited by the Osage Indians. By 1820, the town settled by Jesuit explorers was built up to include a tavern and inn, among other structures. This community was founded near a natural spring, as well as a cave used to store beer and avoid invading soldiers from the Civil War. This settlement, originally known as Hoardstown, became Manchester in 1825.

By 1894, residents had built the Lyceum building, which included a general store and auditorium where most of the town's events were held. Eventually, the Lyceum building became Manchester city hall, and has recently been undergoing renovations to house public art. In March of 2025, the Lyceum was transformed into a lively community center focused on art classes and exhibitions, where guests can learn photography, tapestry-making, or crochet. Visitors can find this historic building at 14318 Manchester Road.