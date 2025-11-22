This Wildly Popular Camping Gear Can Keep You Awake All Night And Make Tent-Sharing Miserable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the most rugged campers will tell you that some small comforts can really make a difference in your experience. One such item is a sleeping pad, which creates a small cushion from the ground that your back will thank you for in the morning. But as with many types of essential camping gear, not all pads are made equal. One of the biggest annoyances of a sleep mat? The sound. If you've ever shared a tent with someone who had a squeaky mat, you know exactly what that means.

The swishing and rustling sound that happens every time someone rolls over is enough to drive anyone crazy (and lose a lot of sleep). So how can you stay comfortable and noise-free while sleeping in the great outdoors? A lot of it depends on the type of sleep pad you select and what it's made from. One wrong move and you — and your tentmates — will be in for a noisy, restless night of sleep.

Whether it sounds like balloons rubbing together or rustling a bag of potato chips, a noisy mat isn't fun for anybody, and there are actually quite a few posts in forums dedicated to camping and climbing that take on the topic. It seems like everyone is on the hunt for the perfect lightweight, quiet sleeping pad. The quest can be difficult because most mats are made from lightweight, durable materials like polyester or nylon, which tend not to muffle sounds, and filled with insulating materials akin to the reflective film of an emergency blanket.