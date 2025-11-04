Seasoned Campers Swear By This Dead Simple Sleeping Bag Hack For Warmer Nights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping is a rewarding experience, as it teaches you adaptability and planning. Seasoned campers know many little hacks to make camping easier, such as how to pack everything into one backpack or when to splurge on essentials like Costco's camping lifesaver — the meal assortment bucket. For those who haven't camped as often, the best way to learn the tricks of the trade is by drawing on the experiences of other campers. One of the hacks frequent campers have discovered is a simple way to repurpose existing equipment to keep warm during colder nights: Putting your sleeping pad inside your sleeping bag rather than under it. As one camper on Quora explained, "it keeps the pad from moving, it keeps you warmer, and it can make sleeping in a hammock easier."

Sleeping pads have two main uses: Cushioning and insulation. They provide a layer between your body and the ground, preventing heat loss to the cold floor. While some people have created cheap, temporary solutions for keeping warm, like a DIY water bottle heater to warm your feet, you still need an insulating layer in extreme weather. Many campers have found that placing the pad inside the bag not only keeps it secure but also traps more heat. This hack also seems especially popular with campers setting up hammocks. "Because the job of a sleeping pad is to trap and circulate heat, it seemed to make sense that ... the bag, with my body heat and the pad, should be extra warm," one user on Hammock Forums reported.

Not all sleeping pads can be used for this hack. Some may be too big or too thick to fit inside your bag. Also, depending on your bag's ventilation, adding a pad inside could increase condensation, leaving you wet and cold.