Near Atlanta Is Georgia's Must-Visit Lake With Sandy Beaches, Mountain Trails, And Campgrounds

Georgia is filled with breathtaking natural beauty. From Providence Canyon State Park, one of Georgia's seven natural wonders, to the gorgeous woodland trails and beach views at Fort Mountain State Park, there's no shortage of amazing things to see in the Peach State. But one site in particular is definitely worth a trip — the 12,000-acre Lake Allatoona, one of Georgia's most popular outdoor destinations. Nearly 7 million people come here each year to enjoy the lake's clear waters, sandy beaches, and trails. Tucked into the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this tree-lined lake is the perfect spot for spending the day or weekend swimming, boating, or hiking around the shore.

Although the lake is relatively close to Atlanta, it feels a world away from the city, providing a peaceful, nature-filled getaway. Getting to Lake Allatoona couldn't be simpler. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is about an hour away, and from there, you can grab a rental car and head north to your beachy vacation spot on the lake. As far as lodgings go, there are many vacation rentals and hotels in the area. If you're looking for a more outdoorsy retreat, the lake also boasts several excellent campgrounds.