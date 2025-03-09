A Gateway To Atlanta's Metro Area Is This Nearby Laidback Georgia City With World-Class Museums
Georgia is a southern state with a wide variety of touristic experiences to offer, from family-friendly outdoor adventures in the mountains to scenic train rides with the best views of the charming countryside. Of course, there are few places in Georgia more famous than its bustling capital city Atlanta, home to the world's only Coca-Cola museum and the largest aquarium in America. Those looking for top-notch cultural enrichment and Georgian hospitality in a more laidback environment, however, should look no further than Cartersville, located less than 50 miles northwest of Atlanta.
Frequently topping lists as one of the best small towns in America, Cartersville is a popular destination for its abundance of world-class museums. Known affectionately as Museum City, this beautiful Barstow County town is home to three Smithsonian-affiliated institutions, the smallest town in the U.S. to hold such a distinction. The most popular is the Tellus Science Museum, an award-winning 120,000-foot facility that has welcomed nearly 3 million visitors since opening in 2009. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except holidays), the Tellus Museum houses interactive hands-on exhibits, fossil and mineral galleries, and even a 120-seat digital planetarium.
While in town, you can also immerse yourself in all things car culture at the Savoy Automobile Museum, cowboy around the world's largest Western art collection at the renowned Booth Museum, and learn all about Carterville's rich heritage at the Bartow History Museum.
Take a stroll through Carterville's historic downtown district
Spectacular museums are far from the only attractions that make Cartersville worth the visit. A casual stroll through the historic downtown district will not only reveal stunning well-preserved architecture, but also iconic public art and fantastic eateries. Living up to its name, Carterville's Grand Theater has been the center of cultural life in the county since 1929. Located on North Wall Street, the still-functional venue features a dazzling marquee that accompanies an intricate neo-Palladian facade with classical urns and oriole faux windows.
Just around the corner on Main Street is where you'll find one of Cartersville's most photographed attractions: The world's first outdoor mural advertising Coca-Cola. Covering the entire side wall of Young Brother's Pharmacy, this legendary ad was first painted by a syrup salesman in 1894 and restored and authenticated by the Coca-Cola company in 1994.
If staring at the mural works up your appetite, head down the block to 4 Way Lunch, a quintessential no-frills diner that serves the "best biscuits and gravy in town," according to one TripAdvisor user. Offering Southern diner classics like chili dogs, steak sandwiches, and peach cobbler, 4 Way Lunch has been feeding hungry crowds in Cartersville since 1931. Whether you're headed there for a big breakfast with the family or a quick lunch between museum tours, just remember to bring cash.
Have an outdoor adventure at Red Top Mountain State Park
For those looking to bask in the splendor of the great outdoors, there are a number of lush parks and lively waterways that make the Cartersville area a fantastic destination for nature enthusiasts. Hop in the car and take a less than 20-minute drive out to Red Top Mountain, an idyllic 1,776-acre state park situated on the edge of Lake Allatoona. Named for the deep red color of its iron-rich soil, Red Top Mountain is known as a hiker's haven, boasting over 15 miles of forest trails.
Though it's open year-round, the summer months are considered the best time to visit Red Top Mountain in order to take full advantage of the swimming, fishing, and water sports afforded by the 12,000-acre lake. There are also weekly activities hosted by the park service, including biking, archery programs, fishing lessons, geocaching, and more. For lodging, Red Top Mountain hosts 93 campsites, 20 screened-porch cottages, and 6 yurts to accommodate everyone from solo backpackers to large families.