A Gateway To Atlanta's Metro Area Is This Nearby Laidback Georgia City With World-Class Museums

Georgia is a southern state with a wide variety of touristic experiences to offer, from family-friendly outdoor adventures in the mountains to scenic train rides with the best views of the charming countryside. Of course, there are few places in Georgia more famous than its bustling capital city Atlanta, home to the world's only Coca-Cola museum and the largest aquarium in America. Those looking for top-notch cultural enrichment and Georgian hospitality in a more laidback environment, however, should look no further than Cartersville, located less than 50 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Frequently topping lists as one of the best small towns in America, Cartersville is a popular destination for its abundance of world-class museums. Known affectionately as Museum City, this beautiful Barstow County town is home to three Smithsonian-affiliated institutions, the smallest town in the U.S. to hold such a distinction. The most popular is the Tellus Science Museum, an award-winning 120,000-foot facility that has welcomed nearly 3 million visitors since opening in 2009. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except holidays), the Tellus Museum houses interactive hands-on exhibits, fossil and mineral galleries, and even a 120-seat digital planetarium.

While in town, you can also immerse yourself in all things car culture at the Savoy Automobile Museum, cowboy around the world's largest Western art collection at the renowned Booth Museum, and learn all about Carterville's rich heritage at the Bartow History Museum.