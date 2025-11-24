Say Goodbye To Smelly Luggage With One Easy Tip

If you travel frequently, maybe you put things like soap in your suitcase for a fresher scent throughout your trip. Still, you might notice an unpleasant "travel smell" that lingers around your luggage — just like how you might notice a certain smell before rain or while walking outside. Just think about all of the things your luggage touches, like colorful hotel carpets that are hiding stains or airport floors that see extremely high foot traffic. According to Insure and Go, a microbiologist found that the wheels of a suitcase carried "58 times more bacteria than a toilet seat" – yuck!

One magic way that you can get rid of the odors that bacteria and mildew cause in your suitcase is actually by doing a baking soda treatment. Award-winning toxin expert and author, Tonya Harris, told Southern Living that sprinkling baking soda in your suitcase and letting it sit for several hours can be an effective deodorizing method. After the baking soda, it's time for a thorough cleaning. A simple clean will not only eliminate the smelly bacteria themselves but also any bedbugs from the interior and exterior of your bag.