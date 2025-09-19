This Clever Luggage Hack For Fresher Scents Throughout Your Trip Requires One Item You Might Already Own

It's fair to say that fresh-smelling laundry and traveling are not a match made in heaven. No matter whether you're folding all your favorite summer threads into a single suitcase for a jaunt to the blue-flag beaches of Spain or stuffing 30 days worth of hiking gear into a backpack to conquer America's oldest long-distance hiking trail, there's always the risk that bad odors will creep their way into your luggage. It can come from sweaty clothes, wet clothes, or even dead skin cells decomposing naturally in the fibers of your shirts, socks, and trousers — yikes.

The good news, however, is that there are ways to help the happier scents reign supreme and keep your ski vacation, trekking trip, or hard-earned R&R getaway on more sweet-smelling tracks, so to speak. One such way is a neat travel hack that only requires a simple product that you almost certainly already have at your disposal: a single bar of soap. Just pop that perfumed block in your luggage and voila! There's a good chance you'll notice things take a turn for the more aromatic.

Yes, that really is all. Divert that soap from your home shower for the duration of your vacation, place it neatly between your Aloha tops and bikinis, and then enjoy the whiffs of spring flowers, pine, or whatever flavor your bar comes in. The better news is that this trick hardly requires stacks of planning or elaborate pre-travel purchases. In fact, recent studies show that, despite a slight drop in the number of households using bar soap, a whopping 64% of Americans should still have it at hand.