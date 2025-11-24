Jacksonville's Island Beach Has Surfing And Car Camping Right On Soft Florida Sand

Surfs up at Huguenot Memorial Park, an oceanfront paradise on a horseshoe-shaped peninsula off of Fort George Island in Northeast Florida. Flanked by the St. Johns River and the Fort George Inlet, with the lapping waves of the Atlantic Ocean beyond, it's certainly a great place to hang ten. According to Visit Jacksonville — the official tourism website for Florida's giant coastal resort city — "the waves are cranking all year" in this part of the Sunshine State.

Aside from all the stellar breaks, the shoreline itself is another big draw. "What a beautiful beach!" a visitor raved in a Tripadvisor review, adding, "Clean beach with soft sand. Marvelous sandbars to play on or walk." In some sections, you can even drive your car right onto the beach and go boondocking in a campground overlooking the water.

If you just want to enjoy the beach during the day, Huguenot Memorial Park is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from November to March and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the rest of the year. You'll have to pay either $3 or $5 to enter, at the time of writing, depending on whether you're walking/biking or driving in. Day-use beachgoers will have to leave Fido at home — only registered campers can bring their dogs, although even their furry hounds aren't allowed to frolic in the sands and must stay in the campground. The beach is located just half an hour from downtown and 40 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport.