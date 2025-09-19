Florida's Giant Coastal Resort City Offers Water Thrills, A 1,300-Foot Pier, And A Charming Arts Scene

Even in a state that has major cities like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, there's another city that surpasses all of those in population. Jacksonville is home to around a million residents, and it's Florida's most populous city. Maybe it's the coastal vibes that make this city in northeastern Florida such a popular spot. The Jacksonville area proudly boasts 22 miles of beaches situated alongside the Atlantic Ocean. The city also has the longest stretch of the St. John's River that you'll find in Florida, allowing for even more aquatic fun. It could also be the great seafood. Shrimping has been a big industry in the area for over 150 years and remains one of the local delicacies. The wild Atlantic shrimp is referred to locally as Mayport shrimp, named after a little-known coastal village in Jacksonville with unmatched seafood.

Locals obviously love Jacksonville since they're flocking there to claim their own piece of paradise. Visitors love it too, though. They've been coming here since 1886, when it first gained notoriety as a resort destination.

Those seeking a getaway to explore this charming area will find plenty to keep them busy. Even better, it's pretty easy to get to. If you're flying in, you can catch a flight directly into Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). If you live along the east coast of the United States, you can also drive in on Interstate 95 – Jacksonville will be the first large city you'll find when you enter Florida.