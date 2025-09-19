Florida's Giant Coastal Resort City Offers Water Thrills, A 1,300-Foot Pier, And A Charming Arts Scene
Even in a state that has major cities like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, there's another city that surpasses all of those in population. Jacksonville is home to around a million residents, and it's Florida's most populous city. Maybe it's the coastal vibes that make this city in northeastern Florida such a popular spot. The Jacksonville area proudly boasts 22 miles of beaches situated alongside the Atlantic Ocean. The city also has the longest stretch of the St. John's River that you'll find in Florida, allowing for even more aquatic fun. It could also be the great seafood. Shrimping has been a big industry in the area for over 150 years and remains one of the local delicacies. The wild Atlantic shrimp is referred to locally as Mayport shrimp, named after a little-known coastal village in Jacksonville with unmatched seafood.
Locals obviously love Jacksonville since they're flocking there to claim their own piece of paradise. Visitors love it too, though. They've been coming here since 1886, when it first gained notoriety as a resort destination.
Those seeking a getaway to explore this charming area will find plenty to keep them busy. Even better, it's pretty easy to get to. If you're flying in, you can catch a flight directly into Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). If you live along the east coast of the United States, you can also drive in on Interstate 95 – Jacksonville will be the first large city you'll find when you enter Florida.
Enjoy the sun, sand, and water at Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville's beach scene is one of the main things that draws visitors. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Jacksonville Beach offers a blend of relaxation and recreation. The wide sandy beach is ideal for sunbathing, beach volleyball, or building sandcastles. Surfing is popular, with several surf shops offering lessons and rentals. The Jacksonville Beach Pier is a major attraction, providing stunning ocean views and fishing opportunities."
The Jacksonville Beach Pier is one of the city's iconic landmarks. It stretches out 1,300 feet into the crashing waves of the Atlantic and is a great place to drop a line in the water. There is a fee to access the pier, but at the time of writing, it's just $5. You don't need a fishing license if you're fishing on the pier — that is included in your day-use fee. If you don't have a fishing rod, you can rent one there for $15. Non-locals who aren't fishing and just want to take a walk on the pier only have to pay $2.
If you want to lounge on the beach and catch rays or build sandcastles, you can do that, too. While Jacksonville Beach is really popular and is only 17 miles from downtown, there are also a couple of other spots you may like. Atlantic Beach is the northernmost of the city's beaches, while Neptune Beach is sandwiched between Atlantic and Jacksonville Beach.
Other great things to do in Jacksonville
Jacksonville overdelivers when it comes to arts and culture. If you visit, make sure you check out the public art on display around town. There are over 60 murals to see, including over 50 in downtown Jacksonville. You'll also find some interesting ones within local neighborhoods like Murray Hill, one of Jacksonville's coolest walkable areas with artsy charm. The city has several museums too, such as the gardens and artwork of The Cummer Museum and the vibrant galleries of MOCA Jacksonville (Museum of Contemporary Art).
It's not hard to get out and explore nature as well. Jacksonville has the country's largest urban park system, and with 400 city parks, seven state parks, three national parks and preserves, and several gardens, your biggest challenge will be deciding where to start exploring first. For more outdoor fun nearby, you can also visit Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park, one of the most underrated state parks in America, and the J.P. Hall Bayard Point, one of Florida's hidden conservation areas that's great for spotting wildlife. Both are only about an hour away.
Wherever your Jacksonville itinerary takes you, you won't have a problem finding a place to lay your head for a few days. You'll find several hotels, vacation rentals, and campgrounds. For something a little different, you can also book a stay at the Riverdale Inn — a historic Victorian-style bed and breakfast built in 1901.