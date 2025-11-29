North Dakota's Scenic City Is A Heartland Hideaway With Quirky Landmarks, Art, And Quaint Shops

North Dakota calls your name when you wish to explore the rural charms amid the unhurried expanse of America's heartland, where prairies stretch endlessly in every direction and two-lane highways ribbon through lush green farmlands. To appreciate the true beauty of North Dakota, you might want to skip the state's largest town, Fargo, known for its intriguing attractions, and arrive at a small city like Rugby in Pierce County, where historic landmarks, roadside diners, and small boutiques take you back on a trip down your memory lane.

Located almost in the center of North America, the city's quaint appeal lies in the genuine warmth of its residents and the sense of community spirit, which will make you feel welcome no matter if you are visiting for a day or a week. Above all, even as a small town, Rugby has quite a few attractions, including but not limited to the Prairie Village Museum, the monument of the Geographical Center of North America, and more.

If you are planning a trip to Rugby, take a flight to Minot International Airport, about 65 miles west of the city, and rent a car from the airport to take a countryside drive along U.S. Highway 2. You can also arrive at Grand Forks International Airport and visit Devil's Lake, the city that is known as fisher's paradise and also called the "Perch Capital of the World" before reaching Rugby. If you want to avail public transportation, hop on Amtrak's Empire Builder train, which connects Rugby with nearby cities including Fargo, Minot, and Grand Forks.