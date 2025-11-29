North Dakota's Scenic City Is A Heartland Hideaway With Quirky Landmarks, Art, And Quaint Shops
North Dakota calls your name when you wish to explore the rural charms amid the unhurried expanse of America's heartland, where prairies stretch endlessly in every direction and two-lane highways ribbon through lush green farmlands. To appreciate the true beauty of North Dakota, you might want to skip the state's largest town, Fargo, known for its intriguing attractions, and arrive at a small city like Rugby in Pierce County, where historic landmarks, roadside diners, and small boutiques take you back on a trip down your memory lane.
Located almost in the center of North America, the city's quaint appeal lies in the genuine warmth of its residents and the sense of community spirit, which will make you feel welcome no matter if you are visiting for a day or a week. Above all, even as a small town, Rugby has quite a few attractions, including but not limited to the Prairie Village Museum, the monument of the Geographical Center of North America, and more.
If you are planning a trip to Rugby, take a flight to Minot International Airport, about 65 miles west of the city, and rent a car from the airport to take a countryside drive along U.S. Highway 2. You can also arrive at Grand Forks International Airport and visit Devil's Lake, the city that is known as fisher's paradise and also called the "Perch Capital of the World" before reaching Rugby. If you want to avail public transportation, hop on Amtrak's Empire Builder train, which connects Rugby with nearby cities including Fargo, Minot, and Grand Forks.
Landmarks and the art scene that define Rugby
Rugby has long been known for its historical landmark, the geographical center of North America, which is marked by a 21-foot-high stone monument and surrounded by flags representing each U.S. state, Canadian province, and Mexican state. Though the claim that Rugby stands at the center of North America has been recently contested, the monument still adds to the charm of the town and the pride of residents.
After visiting the monument, head to Prairie Village Museum to step back into an earlier era of North Dakota history. The museum sprawls across several acres and features 20 historic buildings that tell the stories of ordinary people who settled in the region. Among the structures, you'll find a Penn train depot, a vintage church, a gallery showcasing antique cars, a general store, a saloon, York (ND) Jail, and an 1887 log cabin. The museum has an admission fee of $8 for adults. As per its official website, Prairie Village & Museum is closed for maintenance during the winter months and opens to the general public from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
While touring the small town, you can also swing by the Victorian Dress Museum, which houses a collection of Victorian-style clothing, lending you a glimpse into 19th-century fashion in a building that was previously known as Saint Paul's Episcopal Church. (To arrange a visit, contact the number on the North Dakota tourism website.) Additionally, Rugby's Post Office displays the famous oil-on-canvas painting, "Rugby, the Geographical Center of North America." Commissioned by the Treasury Section of Fine Arts in 1943, this work by Kenneth Callahan — one of the pioneering artists of the Pacific Northwest — captures the town's unique geographical significance through the lens of mid-century American art.
Eclectic shops and where to rest
After visiting the must-see landmarks, the quaint shops of Rugby might tempt you to spend an afternoon browsing their offerings. The Main Street Boutique at South Main Avenue is one of Rugby's cherished gems. The boutique not only features trendy clothes and accessories but also holds cooking classes for a nominal fee quite frequently and arranges other fun events for the community. For unique gift shopping, including quirky prints, wall decor, antique gems, and more, you can also visit This 'N' That, only steps away from Main Street Boutique.
After a day of strolling around the city, when hunger strikes, Rugby's humble eateries will not disappoint your taste buds. According to TripAdvisor, the top-rated restaurant of the city is Rancho Grande, loved by many for its friendly staff and delicious menu of Mexican food. If you'd like to explore a retro eatery instead, head to Rockin Relics, where you can get sumptuous soups, sandwiches, and homemade desserts.
For accommodations, consider a cozy yet upscale hotel like Cobblestone Inn & Suites, where you get all modern amenities, complimentary breakfasts, and a lounge to unwind. To explore more of North Dakota's scenic treasures, drive to Bottineau, a highly underrated city full of unique attractions.