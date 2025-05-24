North Dakota's Serene City Is A Scenic Fisher's Dream With A Lake Called 'Perch Capital Of The World'
North Dakota might not be the first U.S. state that comes to mind when you think of a vacation — unless you're an angler in the know. Devils Lake in northeastern North Dakota doesn't draw as many visitors as, say, the spectacular fall foliage in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the southeastern part of the state, but the fishing, scenery, and other outdoor recreation opportunities year-round are worth a trip.
Devils Lake is locally known as the "Perch Capital of the World" but anglers can also pursue white bass, walleye, and northern pike on the lake's 180,000 acres. Getting out fishing on this large lake is easy anytime of year with boat rentals available at various points around the shores and plenty of fishing guide services to help you land a photo-worthy fish. You can also rent kayaks at the East Bay Campground or launch your own boat from one of eleven public boat ramps around the lake.
Most visitors drive to the area, but if you're coming too far to make it a road trip, Devils Lake has limited flights operated by SkyWest at their regional airport. You can also fly into Fargo, North Dakota's largest city and a walkable destination with great shopping and intriguing attractions, and drive the 166 miles to Devils Lake with a rental car. For a scenic option, Amtrak's Empire Builder line, which runs between Chicago and Portland, stops in Devils Lake. There are a wide variety of accommodations on and near the lake from cabins and campgrounds to lakeside resorts and hotels and motels. Take the southern route to Devils Lake from Fargo and you can stop in Jamestown, a friendly city with unique local shops and a gigantic buffalo statue.
Fish any time of year on Devils Lake
While the summer months of June and July offer the warmest temperatures at Devils Lake with highs near 80 degrees, the fishing is good year-round. Winter months, though very cold, attract ice fishing enthusiasts — Field & Stream named Devils Lake the second-best ice fishing destination in the country in 2024.
Many anglers visit Devils Lake for the perch and white bass and with good reason: Devils Lake produced the state record catches in both species. Walleye is another draw, with the lake producing double the average number of 15- to 20-inch fish compared to other South Dakota lakes. Aggressive northern pike are also a popular game fish, attracting anglers who enjoy their predatory strikes in shallower waters.
With its northern location, just over an hour from the Canadian border, and cold climate, Devils Lake offers a reliable ice fishing season from about December through March. Fishing Devils Lake is also affordable, even for out-of-staters, with non-resident fishing licenses costing just $53 for a season-long license and even less for a 3- or 10-day license to cover a visit.
Enjoy Devils Lake on and off the water
Fishing may get top billing on the list of activities at Devils Lake, but there's plenty else to do on and off the lake. In the warmer summer months, water temperatures climb up into the 60s and 70s, cool but comfortable conditions for swimming and other watersports. Rent kayaks, paddleboards, or jetskis in summer, or try snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, ice skating, or tubing in winter.
The Dockside Entertainment complex offers a range of year-round family fun on the east end of the lake with bowling, arcade games, pickleball, and an indoor golf simulator. In warmer months (usually April through October), the Creel Bay Golf Course is an 18-hole public course set right on the shores of one of Devils Lake's northern bays.
On the southern shores of the lake, the Spirit Lake Casino & Resort offers slot machines and other games of chance for a little taste of Vegas operated by the Spirit Lake Nation Reservation on a small island on the lake. The resort also hosts concerts, fishing tournaments, and other events throughout the year.