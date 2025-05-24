North Dakota's Serene City Is A Scenic Fisher's Dream With A Lake Called 'Perch Capital Of The World'

North Dakota might not be the first U.S. state that comes to mind when you think of a vacation — unless you're an angler in the know. Devils Lake in northeastern North Dakota doesn't draw as many visitors as, say, the spectacular fall foliage in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the southeastern part of the state, but the fishing, scenery, and other outdoor recreation opportunities year-round are worth a trip.

Devils Lake is locally known as the "Perch Capital of the World" but anglers can also pursue white bass, walleye, and northern pike on the lake's 180,000 acres. Getting out fishing on this large lake is easy anytime of year with boat rentals available at various points around the shores and plenty of fishing guide services to help you land a photo-worthy fish. You can also rent kayaks at the East Bay Campground or launch your own boat from one of eleven public boat ramps around the lake.

Most visitors drive to the area, but if you're coming too far to make it a road trip, Devils Lake has limited flights operated by SkyWest at their regional airport. You can also fly into Fargo, North Dakota's largest city and a walkable destination with great shopping and intriguing attractions, and drive the 166 miles to Devils Lake with a rental car. For a scenic option, Amtrak's Empire Builder line, which runs between Chicago and Portland, stops in Devils Lake. There are a wide variety of accommodations on and near the lake from cabins and campgrounds to lakeside resorts and hotels and motels. Take the southern route to Devils Lake from Fargo and you can stop in Jamestown, a friendly city with unique local shops and a gigantic buffalo statue.