This Historic Church-Turned-Airbnb Near Lake Monroe Is A Charming Bloomington Getaway

An hour from the capital of Indianapolis, Bloomington is a breathtaking student city with a population of just under 80,000. Home to Indiana University, Bloomington's forested hills, limestone architecture, international food, and artsy energy feel worlds away from flatland Indiana. It's here that you'll find an Airbnb that has received notoriety for being unique, as it's a former church.

A one-room chapel built in 1872, The Historic Hideaway is a large studio with an interior that's fully modernized, with a bathroom, full kitchen, and dining area. The location can't be beat, as it's next to the entrance to Fairfax State Recreation Area on Lake Monroe. This means that when you stay at this charming getaway, you can wander down to the water before breakfast, then enjoy lunch at one of the many wonderful restaurants in Bloomington, just 11 miles away. Or you could sip a morning coffee on the private patio beneath the trees, hammock swaying nearby, and spend the afternoon boating, fishing, or hiking in the park.

Evenings are for a crackling fire in the firepit or a quick drive into Bloomington for craft breweries, theater, and one of the most unexpectedly global dining scenes in the Midwest. Or you could simply walk next door to the Fairfax Inn for a burger and a beer.