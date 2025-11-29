This Historic Church-Turned-Airbnb Near Lake Monroe Is A Charming Bloomington Getaway
An hour from the capital of Indianapolis, Bloomington is a breathtaking student city with a population of just under 80,000. Home to Indiana University, Bloomington's forested hills, limestone architecture, international food, and artsy energy feel worlds away from flatland Indiana. It's here that you'll find an Airbnb that has received notoriety for being unique, as it's a former church.
A one-room chapel built in 1872, The Historic Hideaway is a large studio with an interior that's fully modernized, with a bathroom, full kitchen, and dining area. The location can't be beat, as it's next to the entrance to Fairfax State Recreation Area on Lake Monroe. This means that when you stay at this charming getaway, you can wander down to the water before breakfast, then enjoy lunch at one of the many wonderful restaurants in Bloomington, just 11 miles away. Or you could sip a morning coffee on the private patio beneath the trees, hammock swaying nearby, and spend the afternoon boating, fishing, or hiking in the park.
Evenings are for a crackling fire in the firepit or a quick drive into Bloomington for craft breweries, theater, and one of the most unexpectedly global dining scenes in the Midwest. Or you could simply walk next door to the Fairfax Inn for a burger and a beer.
More about The Historic Hideaway
Tranquil without being isolated, The Historic Hideaway is located steps from nature and within a few minutes of a lively city. A guest wrote in an April 2025 Airbnb review that the "spacious renovated chapel was exactly what we were looking for — off the beaten path and peaceful yet close enough to Bloomington to get good food."
The interior of The Historic Hideaway is surprisingly expansive, with soaring ceilings, soft light, and polished wooden floors. For décor, one of the original church pews remains, and a curated collection of vintage cameras references the building's former life as a photographer's studio. Although it's a 19th-century building, it has Wi-Fi as well as both a washing machine and clothes dryer, and is fully climate-controlled with both air conditioning and heat. If you have a favorite brunch recipe, you're in luck, as you'll find coffee, tea, a toaster, blender, pans, and tableware in the well-stocked kitchen. Only two guests are allowed as there's just one king bed and one bathroom with a walk-in tile shower.
Additionally, there's an arcade table stocked with 60 classics like Ms. Pac-Man and Frogger. The property has received an almost perfect all-around score of 4.96 stars out of five on Airbnb and charges a daily rate of around $226 per night. (There is a two-night minimum and no cleaning fee.)