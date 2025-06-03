Indiana's Breathtaking Student City Boasts Renowned Wineries, Diverse Dining, And Outdoor Pastimes

Top-ranked college towns bring inspiration, opportunity for growth and exploration, and a strong sense of safety and community. Nestled in the rolling hills of southern Indiana, the small, breathtaking city of Bloomington fits the mold almost perfectly. In addition to being the heart of the Indiana University system, Bloomington is a welcoming environment full of hidden gems. Few other college towns are as affordable, livable, and culinarily diverse, while being just minutes from outdoor adventures and wineries to keep you busy when the five-time national champion Hoosiers aren't on the basketball court.

Long before Hoosiers packed the stands with cream and crimson, Bloomington's economy was based on limestone mining and manufacturing, with rock from the area being used in famous buildings and monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial and the Empire State Building. Gorgeous limestone buildings adorn downtown Bloomington, Vinegar Hill, and the IU campus, further inspiring generations of thinkers and designers. After a disastrous fire in 1883, the Indiana University Bloomington campus was rebuilt in Dunn Woods and has since transformed into an educational and research powerhouse in the Midwest. Moreover, as more international and minority students have become Hoosiers, the city's food scene has also transformed into one of the best in the region.

Bloomington is easy to access off I-69 and is approximately one hour south of Indianapolis and the nearest major airport. If you don't want to put miles on your car, another option is to hop on Flixbus, offering inexpensive and direct service between Bloomington and 14 other cities. All buses arrive and depart from the Bloomington Transit Center on Third Street.