Indiana's Breathtaking Student City Boasts Renowned Wineries, Diverse Dining, And Outdoor Pastimes
Top-ranked college towns bring inspiration, opportunity for growth and exploration, and a strong sense of safety and community. Nestled in the rolling hills of southern Indiana, the small, breathtaking city of Bloomington fits the mold almost perfectly. In addition to being the heart of the Indiana University system, Bloomington is a welcoming environment full of hidden gems. Few other college towns are as affordable, livable, and culinarily diverse, while being just minutes from outdoor adventures and wineries to keep you busy when the five-time national champion Hoosiers aren't on the basketball court.
Long before Hoosiers packed the stands with cream and crimson, Bloomington's economy was based on limestone mining and manufacturing, with rock from the area being used in famous buildings and monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial and the Empire State Building. Gorgeous limestone buildings adorn downtown Bloomington, Vinegar Hill, and the IU campus, further inspiring generations of thinkers and designers. After a disastrous fire in 1883, the Indiana University Bloomington campus was rebuilt in Dunn Woods and has since transformed into an educational and research powerhouse in the Midwest. Moreover, as more international and minority students have become Hoosiers, the city's food scene has also transformed into one of the best in the region.
Bloomington is easy to access off I-69 and is approximately one hour south of Indianapolis and the nearest major airport. If you don't want to put miles on your car, another option is to hop on Flixbus, offering inexpensive and direct service between Bloomington and 14 other cities. All buses arrive and depart from the Bloomington Transit Center on Third Street.
Wine and dine like a Hoosier in Bloomington
Bloomington's mouth-watering food scene on Fourth Street is almost as broad as the Hoosier student body. According to News at IU, over 48,000 students from 48 states enrolled at IU in the fall of 2024. Furthermore, the Office of International Services reported over 5,000 international students enrolled at IU Bloomington in the same year. With such a diverse student population, many local restaurants in Bloomington cater to students missing a taste of home and those who are curious to connect over new types of food. On top of classic Italian and American fare, Bloomington is a great place to find a new favorite, from Tibetan dumplings to Korean bibimbap and the best pizza around at Mother Bear's.
The picturesque Indiana Uplands north of Bloomington provide conditions to grow unique species of grapes, which produce some of America's most tantalizing wines, much like the lively college town of Charlottesville in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Two well-known wineries, the Oliver Winery and the Butler Winery, offer tastings and tours and can help you craft the perfect afternoon or evening in one of Indiana's most scenic regions.
Although Bloomington doesn't have as many options as Indianapolis, one of the best beer cities in America, it does more than hold its own when it comes to finding something to drink. Local wineries, distilleries, breweries, and cafés craft local specialties in a wide mix of environments. On a night out, don't miss visiting Nick's English Hut. It's family-friendly until late and has been a Hoosier favorite for nearly a century, with plenty of local beers that pair with their legendary Sink the Biz fries.
Outdoor activities in and around Bloomington
During the hot Midwestern summers, locals flock to three lakes just a stone's throw from Bloomington for some fun in the sun. Griffy Lake is a local hidden gem popular with paddlers and has plenty of trails minutes away from the university and city center. Most visitors will head to Indiana's largest inland body of water, Monroe Lake. Its three sandy beaches are perfect for lazing away a summer day with a fishing rod or book in hand. When you're ready for a break, retreat to your rustic or modern cabin at Lake Monroe Village or the Acorn Resort, both of which are less than 30 minutes away.
Another Indiana hidden gem is the Hoosier National Forest, encompassing nearly 200,000 acres of trails, secret waterfalls, and lakes set in between rolling hills on the city's doorstep. While many of Indiana's forests were cut down, the Hoosier National Forest gives hikers and outdoor enthusiasts a taste of Indiana's wooded past. Head to a couple of southern Indiana's best fishing spots, Celina and Indian lakes, and set up camp or choose from over 260 miles of trails throughout the area to hike, bike, or explore. If you're looking for another hidden gem, take a road trip down to Bluespring Caverns Park, America's longest underground river.