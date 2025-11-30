The 5 Best Coffee Shops In Manhattan, According To Reviews

Located in NoMad, Felix Roasting Co. feels less like a cafe and more like a meticulously curated salon for coffee lovers who want more than just a caffeine boost. Set in an elegant late-19th-century-inspired space, the interior is a work of art. Velvet swivel chairs, teal and blush walls, and a massive copper-leaf dome hover over an oval bar. One of the most striking touches? A hand-drawn mosaic mural composed of 500 individual tiles that draws you deeper into Felix's dreamy aesthetic.

But Felix is more than a beautiful backdrop. The cafe's menu is just as thoughtful. Expect high-quality roasts, house-made nut milks, ganaches, and syrups, plus signature drinks like their hickory-smoked s'mores latte or a deconstructed espresso tonic with Persian lime and cardamom. For food, there are light bites (smoked salmon bagels, whipped ricotta with fig toast, and avocado toast) alongside pastries like croissants from Supermoon Bakehouse.

The atmosphere has a slow, deliberate pace, making it ideal for lingering over your cup or treating it like a destination in its own right. As one Wanderlog reviewer put it, "the interior is absolutely stunning, and the vibe matches it. I had the deconstructed espresso tonic; it was absolutely worth the price." Felix transforms the ritual of getting coffee into an experience: every detail, from the terrazzo floor to hand-drawn wallpaper, is crafted to make you feel immersed in the glamour of bustling Manhattan. You're also only a few blocks from Central Park, America's top tourist attraction, and the perfect place for a stroll with your coffee.