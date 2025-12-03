Walmart's 5 Portable Camping Stoves Reviewers Rave About
Few things feel as grounding in the wilderness as the scent of freshly brewed coffee or the warmth of hot soup. Sure, a thermos or self-heating meal can get the job done, but there's something special about preparing food on-site. Having a portable camping stove is essential if you want a cozy camping experience — whether it's boiling water for tea, whipping up a quick breakfast before hitting the trail, or grilling burgers in the middle of the forest.
Of course, when the time comes to look for outdoor accessories, one store rises above them all: Walmart. As one of America's largest and most accessible retailers, its philosophy about everyday low prices keeps essential gear within reach. For both first-time adventurers and seasoned travelers, buying from Walmart (online or in-store) is a massive convenience. That's why we've highlighted a selection of five portable camping stoves that have received glowing feedback from shoppers online. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary.
Blackstone Camping Side Burner
For those who love Blackstone's griddle quality but want something smaller for light-duty cooking, the Blackstone Camping Side Burner hits the mark. This portable single-burner stove is designed for convenience. With 5,000 BTUs of heat in a lightweight, easy-to-carry frame and currently priced at $80, the Blackstone Camping Side Burner is a practical option for campers who want to boil water, heat soups, or prepare quick meals without hauling a full-size setup. The design includes leveling feet for uneven ground, a locking lid for secure transport, and a built-in carry handle that makes packing and unpacking effortless.
Customers rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars, praising its portability, simple setup, and solid build. One reviewer described it as a "great little stove that burns hot," while another noted it was "more convenient than a large griddle" for short trips. However, some feedback points to quirks in assembly, such as a handle that rests awkwardly on the propane threads when set down. Its high performance, however, seems to outweigh these minor design flaws. Overall, the Blackstone Side Burner delivers the durable craftsmanship the brand is known for, scaled down into a compact, travel-friendly form.
Coleman Sportster Tabletop 17-inch Griddle
Compact yet capable, the Coleman Sportster Tabletop 17-inch Griddle combines convenience with cooking power, offering 12,000 BTUs of steady heat through a single propane-fueled burner. The 17-inch, pre-seasoned carbon steel cooktop provides an even surface large enough to handle up to 11 burger patties (or reasonably sized pancakes) at once. This $129 griddle has become a go-to for campers who want the ease of flipping pancakes and searing brats without the hassle of juggling pots and pans.
Customers love how quickly this griddle heats and how efficiently it cooks. One reviewer positively compared it to a Blackstone, noting that it delivers the same restaurant-style results while costing far less. Another reviewer called it "the perfect tabletop tailgating griddle," highlighting its portability and ease of setup. The Instastart ignition provides quick lighting, while adjustable legs and a removable grease tray make operation simple and cleanup painless. If you're planning to elevate your camping experience at one of the best camping spots in the Smoky Mountains or at a beachy camping spot in Lake Tahoe, the Coleman Sportster Tabletop 17-inch Griddle may be for you.
GasOne 1 Burner Propane Camping Stove
When durability and heat output matter most, the GasOne 1 Burner Propane Camping Stove stands out. This best-selling, single-burner model earns high marks for its heavy-duty construction and dependable performance. It's currently priced at $30, offering a balance of affordability and long-term value. It's designed for serious outdoor use with a cast iron burner head, a robust metal frame, and a high-temperature protective coating that shields against wear and tear. Its design also supports consistent, even flames ideal for cooking, canning, or emergency use.
Customers praise the stove's build quality, calling it a heavy-duty burner that's well worth the affordable price. One reviewer even noted that it handled hours of canning, and they didn't even have to pop open a second tank of gas. Another described it as "ready for any emergency" after they relied on it through a five-day power outage during Hurricane Helene. Weighing just 8 pounds, the stove connects easily to standard 20-pound propane tanks, with a reinforced hose assembly for steady fuel flow. While the adjustment knob's low placement is a little hard to see, campers report that this GasOne stove is built to last and is easy to set up.
Coleman Brand, Matchlight 10,000 BTU 2-Burner Propane Stove
For campers who prefer a no-fuss, high-performance cooking setup, the Coleman Matchlight 2-Burner Propane Stove is a trusted classic. This model has been a mainstay in Walmart's outdoor lineup for good reason. As of this writing, the stove is priced at $59, down from $79. It boasts an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 4,000 ratings thanks to its performance. The stove has 20,000 total BTUs across two adjustable burners, which means campers can cook multiple items for group meals with ease. Coleman's PerfectFlow and PerfectHeat technologies ensure consistent pressure and efficient fuel use, even in cold or high-altitude conditions.
Reviewers describe this stove as sturdy, easy to set up, and easy to clean, and many praise its ability to boil water fast. Others note that the redesigned propane connection doesn't leak and is a good upgrade. A few users mentioned setup hiccups or faulty O-rings, though Coleman has acknowledged and addressed these rare defects. Overall, its portability, quick ignition, and reliability make it a must-have for both car campers and seasoned outdoor cooks.
Coleman Tabletop Portable Butane Gas Camping Stove
Few camping gadgets earn both survivalists' trust and weekend campers' admiration, but the Coleman Tabletop Portable Butane Gas Camping Stove does both. Priced at $30 as of this writing, this lightweight, single-burner model consistently ranks among Walmart's top-rated outdoor essentials. With 7,650 BTUs of heat output and an adjustable flame, it makes everything from coffee to skillet dinners easy. The match-free Instastart ignition and wind-resistant design add to its convenience. It also has a sturdy aluminum burner and enameled steel body that make it a durable companion.
What sets this stove apart, though, is how it performs under pressure. Reviewers highlight its dependability during natural disasters. One customer even used it as their main cooking source for nearly a year, which is a remarkable compliment for a portable camping stove. It's an easy fit for small campers, apartment balconies, or bug-out bags due to its portability and size. The stove also has a removable grate that makes cleanup easy. While a few mention that the included carrying case feels fragile, most reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Without doubt, the Coleman Tabletop Portable Butane Gas Camping Stove is one of the items you'll need for a quick and easy camping retreat.
Methodology
We selected the five camping stoves featured here primarily based on verified customer reviews, purchase volume, and user satisfaction metrics available on Walmart's online store. Each model earned consistent praise from buyers who tested it in real-world conditions. We prioritized products that not only received high average ratings but also accumulated hundreds or even thousands of reviews.
Furthermore, the author brings hands-on experience to the table. While camping, he has personally used the Coleman Portable Butane Stove and gained firsthand insight into how it works. Our aim was to highlight stoves that demonstrate both popularity and dependability.