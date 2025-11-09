5 Best Camping Spots In The Smoky Mountains, According To Reviews

The Great Smoky Mountains are one of the most definitive ranges in America. They carve from east to west through the heart of Appalachia, scoring for 36 miles across the borderlands between Tennessee and North Carolina. It's a land of tempting wonders for lovers of the vast outdoors — 16 mountains lurching skywards to over 6,000 feet, 384 miles of super-scenic road touring, and, of course, America's most-visited national park.

And then there's the camping. There are a whopping 10 maintained frontcountry campgrounds and more than 80 backcountry campgrounds within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park alone. And that's not even mentioning all the privately run campgrounds and glamping sites that pepper the peripheries of the famous reserve. To put it another way: You won't be short on places to pitch the tent under the shadow of Kuwohi.

That's where this guide comes in. We've formulated a way to rank and compare all the major campgrounds in the Smoky Mountains to offer insights into the cream of the crop. It's simple, really: Focus solely on NPS grounds inside the national park, shortlist them according to ratings on Recreation.gov, and then consult multiple other platforms to get the final ranking. The end product is a handful of enticing locations, where you can set up under ancient hemlock trees, beside babbling highland creeks, or to a backdrop of the legendary Smokies valleys. Happy camping!