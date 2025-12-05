North Carolina's Best Wine Bar Is A Groovy Charlotte Hotspot With Live Music

Smooth reds, crisp whites, and bubbly rosés sound like music to any wine enthusiast's ears — and they don't need to travel to underrated wine destinations in Spain to find what they're looking for. In fact, you can ditch the plane ticket and head straight to America's backyard in Charlotte, North Carolina. Substrate, a Queen City spot, was named the best wine bar in the Tar Heel State by our sister publication Chowhound, and the wine lover's stomping ground only opened in April 2024, which makes the title even more of an honor.

Its growing popularity derives from its unique ambiance, created as a "blue collar enoteca" — basically meaning a wine spot for the average Joe. While wine bars can have a nose-in-the-air vibe to them, Substrate breaks the glass ceiling of the industry, proving that you can enjoy top-tier grapes in a laid-back yet chic setting.

Its marble floors, vintage lamps, and cozy seating options give the space a groovy feel that's as though you're in a retro living room. It even sets the mood with a hanging disco ball, perfect for nights when there's live music on the schedule. The bar offers a variety of options, specializing not only in wine but also vermouth and amaro — two bittersweet spirits ideal for a nightcap after a long day's work or a lounge-y night out.