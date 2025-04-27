Spain's Underrated Destination Near Barcelona Boasts Sumptuous Spanish Food And World-Class Wines
The beauty of a trip to Catalonia is that you can expect to be overwhelmed by stunning beaches on the coast, to feast on fresh and in-season delicacies, and stumble across multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, possibly in the same day. As the capital of the region, Barcelona is one of the most popular places that travelers are keen to dine, swim, wander, dance, and get lost in. Head to Barcelona for quirky gastronomical experiences in the wintertime or to find delight in Gaudí's architectural masterpieces scattered across the city, but make your way to Penedès for some underrated wine and food tasting that stands the test of time. Penedès is a region known for its stunning landscapes and quaint small towns but above all, visitors come to enjoy good wine and dinners you never want to skip.
Located between towering mountain ranges and the Mediterranean Sea, Penedès is about an hour's drive away from Barcelona. The nearest airport is Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat (BCN), which is a 34-minute drive away or reachable by public transport in just over an hour. If you're coming from the city center of Barcelona, there is a 50-minute direct bus (the e14 bus line) which runs from Plaça Universitat to Sant Pere de Ribes for $10 or less. This is a beautiful part of the country to cycle or drive through to truly enjoy the contrasting landscapes. Penedès has something different to offer year-round; not only do the vineyards change color throughout the year, but so will the culinary offerings and festivities.
Enjoy the best of wine tourism in Penedès
Europe is full of opportunities to top up your expertise (and wine glass) with some of the best winery experiences in the world, from France to Italy, and even in Lavaux, a lesser-known Swiss wine region. Penedès is a worthwhile stop for those wanting to sip and learn in the homeland of cava. The wine-tasting tours in Penedès are world-renowned and especially among lovers of dry white, red, and aromatic dessert wines. It's the place for true immersion in Spanish wine-making, which dates back to the Roman era, while surrounded by breathtaking vineyard views.
One of the most popular places to experience a stunning guided wine tour is at the Familia Torres Winery. Considered pioneers in the winemaking industry, the Torres family put the region on the map as the first in Spain to embrace international wine varieties. Weekend tours are in Spanish and Catalan, though other languages can be requested. You'll get the chance to tour Mas La Plana vineyard and the Waltraud Cellar as well as indulge in a wine and cheese pairing session. The two-hour tours cost $35. The winery also offers wine and tapas tours from Friday to Sunday.
Albet i Noya is also known in Penedès as a great place to appreciate the heritage and process of winemaking. Operating since 1978, the tours are dedicated to highlighting organic and sustainable wines and agriculture. Albet i Noya is located in the Ordal Mountains, and the tours offer an intimate look at the Can Vendrell farmhouse. Tours range from standard wine-tasting to tours including organic and local brunch. It is also an opportunity to buy local products to enjoy at home or later.
Where to dine in Penedès
It's a part of the Spanish travel experience to savor every bite (Spain is home to one of Europe's biggest foodie destinations, after all). Penedès prides itself on a philosophy of celebration, and food is very much woven into this. As much as travelers enjoy the wine-making traditions, they equally come to Penedès to experience the well-established gastronomy scene. Breakfast is one of the best ways to embody the Penedès lifestyle and start the day with a plate worth celebrating. At Celler Eudald Massana, you can enjoy your first meal of the day in the winery garden with a traditional Catalan breakfast. Breakfast includes cold meats, seasonal fruits, cheese, bread with local tomato and olive oil, and, of course, the first of many glasses of wine or local grape juice if you're not looking for a boozy brunch. Other dietary requirements can be accommodated upon reservation.
Cal Xim is a restaurant that is part of the Penedès charm, balancing simplicity with pride in the region's heritage. Located in Sant d'Ordal Cal Xim also has earned quite the reputation for its passed-down and traditional menu items, including grilled calçots, and it also boasts a wine cellar of over 100 wines, many of which come from Penedès. You'll never struggle to find typical Catalan and seasonal dishes served, such as escalivada, grilled vegetables served with nutty, flavorful romesco sauce. On the weekends, the restaurant sets aside its menu and offers individual dishes that are popular, like charcoal-grilled milt or their pork-trotter hamburger. Whether you go for a vegetable or meat-based meal, rich flavors are guaranteed. The restaurant is open from 1:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day except Tuesday and has additional evening opening hours of 9 to 10.30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.