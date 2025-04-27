Spain's Underrated Destination Near Barcelona Boasts Sumptuous Spanish Food And World-Class Wines

The beauty of a trip to Catalonia is that you can expect to be overwhelmed by stunning beaches on the coast, to feast on fresh and in-season delicacies, and stumble across multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, possibly in the same day. As the capital of the region, Barcelona is one of the most popular places that travelers are keen to dine, swim, wander, dance, and get lost in. Head to Barcelona for quirky gastronomical experiences in the wintertime or to find delight in Gaudí's architectural masterpieces scattered across the city, but make your way to Penedès for some underrated wine and food tasting that stands the test of time. Penedès is a region known for its stunning landscapes and quaint small towns but above all, visitors come to enjoy good wine and dinners you never want to skip.

Located between towering mountain ranges and the Mediterranean Sea, Penedès is about an hour's drive away from Barcelona. The nearest airport is Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat (BCN), which is a 34-minute drive away or reachable by public transport in just over an hour. If you're coming from the city center of Barcelona, there is a 50-minute direct bus (the e14 bus line) which runs from Plaça Universitat to Sant Pere de Ribes for $10 or less. This is a beautiful part of the country to cycle or drive through to truly enjoy the contrasting landscapes. Penedès has something different to offer year-round; not only do the vineyards change color throughout the year, but so will the culinary offerings and festivities.