Wilmington's Charming Suburb Is An Overlooked North Carolina Gem Near A Sparkling River
Wilmington is the largest coastal town in the state and also a popular beachy portside gem that is North Carolina's cleanest city, according to a 2025 survey. Home to beautiful suburbs like Myrtle Grove, with winding creeks and laid-back vibes, there are plenty of charming areas to visit. One such destination you should be sure to check out for a serene escape is Kings Grant. This relaxed, tree-lined spot sits just a 15-minute drive east of downtown Wilmington's riverfront and 15 minutes west of the Atlantic coast and the stunning destinations there, such as Wrightsville Beach.
Suitable for those looking to relocate or enjoy an easy-going vacation, Kings Grant boasts both gorgeous sea proximity and a thriving downtown scene right on the doorstep. That said, there's still plenty to enjoy right in the suburb itself. Kings Grant Park is popular with local families thanks to its basketball court, playground, and picnic areas, and those seeking to explore nature can head to the serene, scenic Smith Creek Park. Open between 8 a.m. and sunset, this stunning nature spot is a popular destination for kayaking, canoeing, picnicking, and fishing in the freshwater lake. If you're traveling with children, there is an on-site playground and a mile-long trail to explore.
Kings Grant's great location by the river
Kings Grant sits just a 15-minute drive from Porters Neck, another quiet Wilmington suburb that is a gateway to outdoor fun with Atlantic coast views. It's also located at the eastern end of Interstate 40, making it a convenient place to stay for exploring the rest of the town and the surrounding area. Those visiting from out of town or state may opt to fly into Wilmington International Airport, about 10 minutes from Kings Grant.
If you're looking to head outdoors during their visit, you can explore the nearby Cape Fear River. Head over to Downtown Wilmington to enjoy the Riverwalk, a mile-long trail along the river's edge that boasts stunning views of both the sparkling water and the docked Battleship USS North Carolina.
Those looking to head out onto the water for a more unique experience are able to do so, whether that's on a small cruise, mini fishing trip, a wildlife tour, or even aboard the city's largest riverboat, Henrietta III. Whether you're looking for a kid-friendly excursion or a romantic dinner cruise while you and your loved one watch the sunset, there are plenty of options for all kinds of visitors.
What to know before visiting Kings Grant in Wilmington
There aren't any hotels located within Kings Grant itself, but there are plenty of choices immediately south of the neighborhood around the intersection of U.S. Highway 117 and Market Street. One of the best choices for accommodation nearby is the Wingate by Wyndham, a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner with 4.4 stars. If you're set on staying in the heart of the Kings Grant neighborhood, another option is to find a rental on sites like Airbnb or VRBO. Kings Grant itself is a place many choose to relocate to, thanks to the family- and community-oriented neighborhood that gives it a welcoming, homely feel.
The best time of year to visit Kings Grant is between spring and fall. At this time of year, temperatures range between 65 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. For outdoor adventures, Weather Spark lists the best times to visit as mid-May and early October, while the best beach or pool fun is between June and September. These months provide ideal conditions for exploring the area's parks, rivers, and lakes. It's also a great time of year to relax at the nearby beaches. The winter season is comfortable enough for those seeking to move to the area, running from early December to the end of February, with temperatures typically dropping to average lows of 38 degrees Fahrenheit in January.