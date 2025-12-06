Wilmington's Charming Suburb Is An Overlooked North Carolina Gem Near A Sparkling River

Kings Grant sits just a 15-minute drive from Porters Neck, another quiet Wilmington suburb that is a gateway to outdoor fun with Atlantic coast views. It's also located at the eastern end of Interstate 40, making it a convenient place to stay for exploring the rest of the town and the surrounding area. Those visiting from out of town or state may opt to fly into Wilmington International Airport, about 10 minutes from Kings Grant.

If you're looking to head outdoors during their visit, you can explore the nearby Cape Fear River. Head over to Downtown Wilmington to enjoy the Riverwalk, a mile-long trail along the river's edge that boasts stunning views of both the sparkling water and the docked Battleship USS North Carolina.

Those looking to head out onto the water for a more unique experience are able to do so, whether that's on a small cruise, mini fishing trip, a wildlife tour, or even aboard the city's largest riverboat, Henrietta III. Whether you're looking for a kid-friendly excursion or a romantic dinner cruise while you and your loved one watch the sunset, there are plenty of options for all kinds of visitors.