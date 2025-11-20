North Carolina's Cleanest City Is A Popular Beachy Portside Gem, Per A 2025 Survey

If you're looking for sea air that's actually fresh, head to the North Carolina coast and take a deep breath — Wilmington has been named the cleanest city in the state and the second-cleanest in the entire country, according to a new study by LawnStarter. The eighth-largest city in N.C., and a major port where the Cape Fear River meets the Atlantic Ocean, earned top marks in the company's annual ranking of America's dirtiest and cleanest cities, moving up a few spots from its 2024 placement and finishing just behind South Bend, Indiana. LawnStarter — an online marketplace connecting homeowners with local lawn-care providers — launched the study to identify America's cleanest and dirtiest cities and to better understand how urban areas manage cleanliness, including how lawn care can influence air and noise pollution. The analysis evaluated 303 cities using data from the CDC, EPA, County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, among other sources.

To determine the cleanest and dirtiest cities in America, several metrics were grouped into four categories: Pollution, inadequate living conditions, inadequate waste infrastructure, and resident dissatisfaction — and weighted by importance. The study explored waste management systems, public participation, and environmental policies to identify practical ways to improve sanitation, reduce pollution, and enhance quality of life. Cities were scored out of 100, with lower scores indicating cleaner locations.

A historic port town and vibrant tourist destination, Wilmington boasts a charming riverwalk, local shops, and delightful eateries, as well as easy access to Wrightsville Beach, one of North Carolina's most beloved seaside towns. For visitors, Wilmington's cleanliness only adds to its appeal, enhancing everything from waterfront strolls to beachside escapes, and reflecting years of city investment in coastal protection, waste management, and public green spaces — vital as the area grows.