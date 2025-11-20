North Carolina's Cleanest City Is A Popular Beachy Portside Gem, Per A 2025 Survey
If you're looking for sea air that's actually fresh, head to the North Carolina coast and take a deep breath — Wilmington has been named the cleanest city in the state and the second-cleanest in the entire country, according to a new study by LawnStarter. The eighth-largest city in N.C., and a major port where the Cape Fear River meets the Atlantic Ocean, earned top marks in the company's annual ranking of America's dirtiest and cleanest cities, moving up a few spots from its 2024 placement and finishing just behind South Bend, Indiana. LawnStarter — an online marketplace connecting homeowners with local lawn-care providers — launched the study to identify America's cleanest and dirtiest cities and to better understand how urban areas manage cleanliness, including how lawn care can influence air and noise pollution. The analysis evaluated 303 cities using data from the CDC, EPA, County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, among other sources.
To determine the cleanest and dirtiest cities in America, several metrics were grouped into four categories: Pollution, inadequate living conditions, inadequate waste infrastructure, and resident dissatisfaction — and weighted by importance. The study explored waste management systems, public participation, and environmental policies to identify practical ways to improve sanitation, reduce pollution, and enhance quality of life. Cities were scored out of 100, with lower scores indicating cleaner locations.
A historic port town and vibrant tourist destination, Wilmington boasts a charming riverwalk, local shops, and delightful eateries, as well as easy access to Wrightsville Beach, one of North Carolina's most beloved seaside towns. For visitors, Wilmington's cleanliness only adds to its appeal, enhancing everything from waterfront strolls to beachside escapes, and reflecting years of city investment in coastal protection, waste management, and public green spaces — vital as the area grows.
What makes Wilmington so clean?
The air quality in Wilmington is exceptional. According to the American Lung Association's State of the Air 2024 report, the Wilmington metro area earned A grades in both short-term particle pollution and ozone (smog), two pollutants that affect millions of Americans. The city also ranked fourth nationally for the lowest year-round average particle pollution.
What gives this coastal port city its edge in cleanliness? Other major port cities like Houston, Los Angeles, and Baytown, Texas, didn't fare nearly as well in the rankings, a contrast that highlights Wilmington's effective approach to sustainability and city management. Wilmington's city government has made an effort to stay clean, pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 58% by 2050, in part by transitioning its gas vehicle fleet to electric, investing in more multi-use paths and trails, and promoting alternatives to gas-powered tools and vehicles. Since 2011, Wilmington has maintained strong waste and recycling services, and its stormwater and drainage management systems help keep pollutants out of local waterways and the Cape Fear River. Additionally, Wilmington has teamed up with the EPA to fund the Clean Ports Program at the Port of Wilmington, with a $3-billion goal of reducing diesel reliance and promoting zero-emission infrastructure and equipment at the ports.
Interestingly, while states like California have long led the way in clean-energy initiatives — banning the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers and offering tax incentives for electric vehicles, to name a few — two of the nation's dirtiest cities, Los Angeles and San Bernardino, are located there, per LawnStarter's study. Wilmington's success shows that smaller cities with well-managed infrastructure and strong community participation can sometimes outshine even the most progressive states when it comes to environmental cleanliness. As LawnStarter noted, "A clean environment can start right in your backyard."
Enjoy a clean vacation in Wilmington
The Wilmington area's gotten a tourism boost in recent months thanks to Amazon Prime's hit streamer, "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Some of the show's aesthetic locations have turned into prime destinations for fans, and visitors are discovering that the city's charm extends beyond its on-screen appeal, as Wilmington's clean streets, well-kept riverfront, and pristine beaches make exploring these iconic spots even more enjoyable.
Wilmington offers plenty of places where visitors can experience that cleanliness up close. The Wilmington Riverwalk is an easy favorite, a spotless, scenic boardwalk running along the Cape Fear River with manicured paths, public art, and tidy waterfront seating. Picturesque Airlie Gardens, a 67-acre historic botanic garden named after ancient Airlie live oak trees, showcases immaculate landscaping, thousands of cultivated blooms, and serene freshwater lakes, all cared for through local conservation efforts. Throughout all 250 acres of Greenfield Lake Park & Gardens, visitors can enjoy a nearly 5-mile paved path for walking and biking beneath shady cypress trees, picnic shelters and grills, a fishing dock, pickleball courts, and even paddleboat and kayak rentals. The park's a birding haven too: BYOB (bring your own binoculars). Just a short drive away, Wrightsville Beach, with its famously crystal-clear water, remains a lovely stretch of the North Carolina coast, thanks to active community cleanups both on the beaches and riverbanks and strong environmental protections that keep its shoreline fresh.
If you want to experience a clean coastal city that feels like a small town, Wilmington is pleasantly accessible. It has its own international airport (ILM), offering direct flights to many cities, particularly along the East Coast, and is only about 130 miles from the state's capital, Raleigh, also known as "the city within a park" thanks to its lush green spaces and trails.