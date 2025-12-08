The Rare Landscapes Of This Vacation Destination Has Fodor Begging Tourists To Stop Visiting

Toward the end of 2025, the publisher Fodor's posted its annual "No List" online. In this case, "no" means "don't travel to these places," and not because of tyrannical governments or rampant street crime. The "No List" seeks to combat overtourism, guiding travelers away from traffic-weary destinations. This is a quirky practice for a publisher of travel guides, which are designed to empower and motivate readers to see the world. But as places like Montmartre and the Canary Islands see an ever-growing tidal wave of visitors, the grim effects of crowds, litter, overbooked hotels, and rising costs of living take a serious toll on a community. Overtourism has become a big problem for many popular destinations, and locals are fed up.

Yet one location on the 2026 "No List" seems very different from the others: Antarctica. Readers may have raised eyebrows at the inclusion of this southernmost land mass. Antarctica? But nobody lives there! It's not even a sovereign nation! How can overtourism harm an entire continent, let alone a continent twice as big as Australia?

Fodor's argued otherwise, and Antarctica topped the list of less-than-ideal travel options. "[T]he most recent data showed the continent received 120,000 visitors from 2023 to 2024," the post reported. "That's projected to double by 2033, making the call for restraint crucial." So far, damage to the environment appears to be minimal, and cruise ships can't drop gangplanks in Antarctica, since there are no moorings are large vessels. Yet Fodor's reports that there's no official limit for the number of tourists, and this could pose problems in the future. Most tour companies are members of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO), which promotes responsible travel, but ballooning popularity may attract more brazen operators, as well as a fleet of private vessels.