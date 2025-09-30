Overtourism Is Becoming A Big Problem For These Popular Travel Destinations And Locals Are Fed Up

What do Mexico City, Mallorca, Barcelona, the Canary Islands, Venice, Hallstatt, and Amsterdam all have in common with each other? They are experiencing overtourism, and the locals are sick of it. As reported in Travel and Tour World, the people of Amsterdam are taking their City Council to court over its failure to carry out promised caps on tourist overnight stays. In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a short-term halt to tourism all over the world. Concerns about overtourism have been prominent in Amsterdam for years, and this brief respite led to a petition with 30,000 signatures calling for a limit on yearly overnight stays in the city. In 2021, a regulation was brought in to cap tourist overnight stays at 20 million per year.

This measure has not been enforced, however. In 2023, the number of people sleeping in the Venice of the North went up to 22.9 million, and there are fears that this number could rise to 28 million by 2027. Local supporters of the cap see this as a failure, and it has resulted in a movement called 'Amsterdam Has a Choice.' In response, Amsterdam's City Council has introduced a 12.5% tourist tax, a halt on building hotels, a reduction in river tours, and increased fines for anti-social behavior from tourists. Supporters of the movement don't feel that this tackles the root problem, because some locals feel Amsterdam is becoming impossible because of the sheer number of people.