Alabama's Cozy Town Hidden In The Appalachians Has A Scenic Lake And Recreation

There's no shortage of recreational opportunities in this sweet Appalachian town. If simply appreciating the lake from the shoreline doesn't satisfy you, fear not: There are a multitude of fishing spots, such as Yellow Creek, which is particularly great for catching bass. Boating and jet-skiing are also permitted on the lake, and Slackland Beach is the place to go for swimming. If you want to rent a boat or jet-ski, look no further than Weiss WaterSports to get all set up with the nautical vessel of your choice. More of a landlubber? Head to the Leesburg Landing where you'll find a multitude of wooded walking trails. One short option is the 1-mile paved route starting at the red light, which culminates at the boat docks. Or, for a slightly longer excursion, there's also a 2-mile trail that highlights the beautiful surrounding landscapes. Whichever route you select, one thing is for sure: A trip to this small Alabama town will offer you trail adventures and scenic camping.

Amidst all this, don't forget to make the most of your time in the actual town of Leesburg itself. This adorable hamlet has plenty going on, including Cherokee Rock Village. A trip to this natural wonderland might look familiar, since it's where the rock-climbing scene in the hit Matthew McConaughey movie "Failure to Launch" was filmed. More important for visitors is that Cherokee Rock Village contains a sprawling boulder field that's perfect for avid climbers of all levels, as well as 14 miles of trails for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians alike. Birdwatchers will also find a variety of species to occupy them here, as Cherokee Rock Village is part of the Alabama Birding Trail.