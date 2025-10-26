This Small Alabama Town Is Full Of Southern Charm, Quaint Shops, Antiques, And A Lively Community
Located in Central East Alabama, the town of Waverly is a small locale with peaceful green streets interspersed with fancy antique houses, rustic cabins, and modern suburban homes. The area has the best of both worlds, too, as Waverly is 62 miles from the city of Montgomery and only 28 miles from Tallassee, an Alabama lake town with scenic trails and Southern charm.
Between the suburban lanes, the lakeside, and the rural farmlands, Waverly homes are a dream come true. Houses here are known for their luscious landscapes and peaceful streets, making this town an ideal haven for families. Despite having a tiny population of just under 150 people, Waverly still has an impressively active community with a surprising amount of locally-owned businesses. The town was settled around 1835 and soon grew into a railroad town when it was connected to the Savannah and Memphis Railroad. It was incorporated in 1911, and for many years had the U.S. Highway 280 running right through it.
Then, in 2000, the highway was rerouted and the new route bypassed the Waverly town center. For many railroad towns, this loss would be met with a negative reaction by the locals, but the Waverly residents were so happy about their newfound peace that they held a party in the streets to celebrate. Today, this day is marked by the bi-annual Old 280 Boogie festival. Ever the remote refuge, Waverly still does not have a single traffic light in the entire town. However, there are several places to stay in Waverly, including the Waverly Railroad House, the Waverly Bed & Breakfast, and several Airbnbs. There are also a few extra options in nearby Auburn, which is a 19-minute drive away. Waverly doesn't have its own train station or bus stop, so driving is the best option. If you're not driving, you can catch a Greyhound bus from Montgomery to Auburn and then get a taxi to Waverly.
Things to do in Waverly
It may be small, but Waverly has everything you need for a fun day trip or a relaxing weekend. To start things off, head to the Wild Flower Bakery, a European-style patisserie and coffee shop which has a 4.9 rating on Google Reviews. Then, it's time for a spot of shopping at Fig & Wasp, a mother-and-daughter-owned antique store that sells oil paintings, quaint furniture, cute cards, and much more.
Fig & Wasp is open from Tuesday to Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Era Waverly, located in the old trading center, is another antique store that sells artwork, clothing, and jewelry, and they also run a vintage street market featuring live music. While you're in the area, why not take a 47-mile detour to visit Wetumpka, Alabama's dynamic, quirky city with its art and culture?
You won't have to travel far for peak Southern soul food, though. For dinner and drinks, head to the Waverly Local, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday and sells a mix of snacks, soups, salads, seafood, and chicken dishes. The Local, which is fittingly beloved by locals, is located in an over-100-year-old historic building that was originally America's first Ford dealership. The restaurant hosts regular live music nights as well. Waverly even has a cute little free library where visitors can drop off old books and collect new ones.
Community spirit and nature escapes in Waverly
Since 2000, the people of Waverly have been celebrating the re-routing of the 280 highway with their Old 280 Boogie celebration. Today, Old 280 is a bi-annual music and art festival that features acoustic, soul, and bluegrass sounds. Local vendors and a good ole dose of Southern culture also make an appearance, of course.
The event is hosted at Standard Deluxe, a print shop and music venue which also runs regular intimate gigs and after parties. Other community-focused events include the Waverly Community Club's annual fall barbecue, which raises money for local people in need. Wine enthusiasts only need to drive five miles to Hodges Vineyards & Winery for a free wine tasting overlooking a picturesque lake and serene grounds.
Their wines are mostly of the muscadine variety, and there are also apple and blueberry options. Or if you fancy a day out in nature, head eight miles to Kreher Preserve & Nature Center. This is a 120-acre woody area with wildlife, a natural playground, a fairy garden, a creek, and shady forest areas with a few easy hiking options – be sure to scan the QR codes to see the official map, as the trails are well-maintained but slightly confusing. Be aware that dogs are not allowed in the park, as they might disturb the native wildlife. While you're on the nature vibes, take a trip to see Alabama's secret lake, Lake Wedowee.