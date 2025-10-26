This Small Alabama Town Is Full Of Southern Charm, Quaint Shops, Antiques, And A Lively Community

Located in Central East Alabama, the town of Waverly is a small locale with peaceful green streets interspersed with fancy antique houses, rustic cabins, and modern suburban homes. The area has the best of both worlds, too, as Waverly is 62 miles from the city of Montgomery and only 28 miles from Tallassee, an Alabama lake town with scenic trails and Southern charm.

Between the suburban lanes, the lakeside, and the rural farmlands, Waverly homes are a dream come true. Houses here are known for their luscious landscapes and peaceful streets, making this town an ideal haven for families. Despite having a tiny population of just under 150 people, Waverly still has an impressively active community with a surprising amount of locally-owned businesses. The town was settled around 1835 and soon grew into a railroad town when it was connected to the Savannah and Memphis Railroad. It was incorporated in 1911, and for many years had the U.S. Highway 280 running right through it.

Then, in 2000, the highway was rerouted and the new route bypassed the Waverly town center. For many railroad towns, this loss would be met with a negative reaction by the locals, but the Waverly residents were so happy about their newfound peace that they held a party in the streets to celebrate. Today, this day is marked by the bi-annual Old 280 Boogie festival. Ever the remote refuge, Waverly still does not have a single traffic light in the entire town. However, there are several places to stay in Waverly, including the Waverly Railroad House, the Waverly Bed & Breakfast, and several Airbnbs. There are also a few extra options in nearby Auburn, which is a 19-minute drive away. Waverly doesn't have its own train station or bus stop, so driving is the best option. If you're not driving, you can catch a Greyhound bus from Montgomery to Auburn and then get a taxi to Waverly.