These Are Hands-Down The 5 Best San Francisco Bay Views You Can Get To Without Hiking

They call San Francisco the city of seven hills, but in truth, there are more like 50 named hills peppering this metropolis, let alone whole mountain ranges and soaring mountain peaks to the north and south. The topography really lends itself to lookout points, which can reveal sweeping panoramas of the downtown and beyond. And that's not even mentioning the coastline, which offers a whole other perspective of the city, often framed by the lashing waters of the Pacific Ocean or the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

The thing is, not every traveler has the time, the gear, or the willpower (no judgements here) to go hiking for umpteen hours to get to some soaring summit viewpoint. That's why we put together this guide, focusing on the finest places to get a panoramic view of San Francisco without having to lace up your boots.

There are some scorchers, too, from a winding scenic highway that skirts Mount Tamalpais on the north side of town to urban parks that offer a perch above the mosaic of blocks in the city center. To come up with this list, we combined the most significant and popular mentions in leading travel media and drew on the first-hand experience of our staff. Each of these viewpoints can be reached by car, and the walking distance from the driving seat to the viewpoint is minimal.