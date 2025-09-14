One Of California's Most Shark-Filled Beaches Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

It might not be one of the most dangerous shark-infested beaches in the world, like Australia's Byron Bay or Florida's New Smyrna Beach, but the shark-filled waters of California's Stinson Beach aren't for the faint of heart. Located in Marin County in Northern California, Stinson Beach is beloved for its white sand beach full of hiking trails. Despite being an area of outstanding natural beauty and exploration, however, frequent visits from sharks make this place one to watch out for.

Known as one of the most shark-infested beaches in America, Stinson Beach has had its share of rare attacks. In 1998, the first notable incident with a great white shark occurred when a 16-year-old boogie-boarder was attacked in shallow water. The young boy received a deep laceration to his thigh, severed muscles, and over 600 stitches, but survived.

Four years later, in 2002, the next attack in the area occurred when a 24-year-old surfer was attacked by a 15-foot-long white shark. The man was able to evade the shark by hitting it on the nose. He required non-life-threatening shoulder and leg surgery afterwards. When lifeguards spotted a shark in Stinson Beach's waters in the days after the attack, the beach remained closed to swimmers and surfers for safety. While these shark attacks are rare, it's still good to proceed to this beach's shores with caution, as well as knowledge of previous incidents.