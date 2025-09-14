One Of California's Most Shark-Filled Beaches Is Not For The Faint Of Heart
It might not be one of the most dangerous shark-infested beaches in the world, like Australia's Byron Bay or Florida's New Smyrna Beach, but the shark-filled waters of California's Stinson Beach aren't for the faint of heart. Located in Marin County in Northern California, Stinson Beach is beloved for its white sand beach full of hiking trails. Despite being an area of outstanding natural beauty and exploration, however, frequent visits from sharks make this place one to watch out for.
Known as one of the most shark-infested beaches in America, Stinson Beach has had its share of rare attacks. In 1998, the first notable incident with a great white shark occurred when a 16-year-old boogie-boarder was attacked in shallow water. The young boy received a deep laceration to his thigh, severed muscles, and over 600 stitches, but survived.
Four years later, in 2002, the next attack in the area occurred when a 24-year-old surfer was attacked by a 15-foot-long white shark. The man was able to evade the shark by hitting it on the nose. He required non-life-threatening shoulder and leg surgery afterwards. When lifeguards spotted a shark in Stinson Beach's waters in the days after the attack, the beach remained closed to swimmers and surfers for safety. While these shark attacks are rare, it's still good to proceed to this beach's shores with caution, as well as knowledge of previous incidents.
How to stay safe amid shark sightings at Stinson Beach, California
There have been numerous shark sightings in the last two decades at Stinson Beach. If there has been a confirmed shark in the water, officials will close the beach for all recreational activity for several days. This happened when there was a great white sighting in 2013, which caused a five-day closure. However, despite Stinson Beach's status as one of the most shark-filled beaches in the U.S., it's important to remember that chances of an actual attack remain very rare.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, for the period 1950 to 2021, there were fewer than three shark-human incidents per year on average in the waters. Of those, fewer than two per year involved injuries. While nearly all encounters on the west coast involve great white sharks, human death caused by these animals averages around one every five years over the past 20 years. Furthermore, bites from sharks other than great whites, like hammerheads or blue sharks, are highly unlikely.
That said, if you choose to visit, it's crucial to learn ways to protect yourself in California's waters. Avoid swimming in waters with high activity of seals, a known prey of sharks, pay attention to things like circling birds, use the buddy system, and observe signs on beaches warning of recent attacks. Stinson Beach has permanent informational signage outlining that great white sharks live in the waters. Any beach with warnings of potential great whites is more than a little unnerving, which is why it's not surprising that Stinson's shoreline has earned a reputation as a place to tread carefully.