Florida's Gorgeous Community Near Tampa Is A Haven With Golf, A Charming Downtown, And Coastal Views
Sometimes, the perfect getaway isn't about ticking off tourist hotspots — it's about slowing down, soaking up the sun, and reconnecting with a sense of calm. Picture yourself with your feet in soft white sand, a gentle breeze coming off the water, and nothing on your to-do list except relaxing by the shore. Sound like the escape you've been craving? Florida has plenty of places you can do exactly that. While certain spots may be a little too detached for some people, such as Fort George Island, Jacksonville's island beach with surfing and car camping, you can find this freeing holiday feeling while still staying close to the community.
Palm Harbor is one of Florida's most sought-after coastal communities, consistently ranked in the top three places to live in the state. What makes it so alluring? Very few places in the world have so many of the right ingredients as Palm Harbor. From the PGA tour golf courses and resorts to the classic Florida seafood restaurants and family-friendly attractions, the suburb is brimming with everything you need for a relaxing vacation. The beautiful white-sand beaches and islands don't go astray either.
Although it's only a half-hour drive from Tampa and St. Petersburg and barely more than 20 minutes from Clearwater, Palm Harbor has a different vibe compared to its nearby cities. If you're looking for nightlife, this probably isn't the spot for you. You're in the quiet suburbs here, albeit with a stunning coastline on one side. Instead of late-night entertainment, you're getting more restaurants, shops, museums, and parks. This tends to be better for families than couples or friend groups, depending on what you're seeking.
Enjoy golf courses and beaches in Palm Harbor, Florida
Teeing it up at Innisbrook Golf Resort's Copperhead Course is no small feat. This championship 18-hole course sets the scene for pro golfers to compete for the Valspar Championship during their annual PGA Tour. Tee off here, and you'll be playing the same holes as Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Adam Hadwin, and other renowned golfers. It's a beautiful and challenging course with water traps, long fairways, and the infamous Snake Pit — a tough three-hole stretch that demands precision and finesse.
Copperhead is one of four courses at Innisbrook Golf Resort, which has two other 18-hole courses and a nine-hole option if you want a quick round. Each one offers its fair share of difficult holes to navigate, including narrow fairways and scrupulously placed bunkers. Outside of golf, the resort offers a luxe day spa with rejuvenating treatments, live music sessions, pool activities for kids, and fine dining, bars, restaurants, and cafes.
Have you already found the green? Now it might be time to seek some white-sand beaches. Honeymoon Island State Park is only a 20-minute drive across the water, but it feels worlds away from the mainland. The island has 4 miles of pristine white-sand beach and preserved virgin slash pine forest, which attracts a variety of native wildlife, from osprey and eagles to tortoises and armadillos. It costs $8 per vehicle to enter (at the time of writing), and you can access the beach by walking the paved paths. Calm water, covered picnic pavilions, a cafe, inland nature trails, public grills, and toilets make it very easy to spend an entire day here. If you get tired of Honeymoon, you can also catch a 20-minute ferry to nearby Caladesi Island, one of the 10 top-rated islands in Florida.
Crafting, dining, and learning in Downtown Palm Harbor, Florida
Palm Harbor has a couple of cool areas for dining. The corner of Florida Avenue and Palm Harbor Boulevard boasts a highly rated brewery and nearby seafood eateries. At the time of writing, De Bine Brewing Company has a 4.8-star rating on Google and a reputation for pairing great beer with an even better atmosphere. It's a prime spot for enjoying live performances from locals and visitors, including open-mic nights, bands, and stand-up comedy. Just down Florida Avenue sit the Thirsty Marlin and, across the road, Crabby Bill's.
More restaurants and eateries surround the corner of Palm Harbor Boulevard and Alderman Road. This is also a decent spot to do some crafting. Divine Ceramics lets you create your own souvenir with pottery classes. You could walk away with a plate, bowl, mug, or some other creation that's a special memento of your time in Palm Harbor. If you want to learn about the local history, head south to the Palm Harbor Museum. It's free to enter and displays an array of exhibits and artefacts inside a house over a century old.
If you fly into Tampa International Airport, you can rent a car and drive to Palm Harbor in about 30 minutes. Buses do service the region, but they can take hours and require multiple bus lines, which isn't worth the hassle. For a convenient and comfortable stay, consider The Vue Lake Tarpon, which offers lakeside views and easy access to nearby attractions, or find a vacation rental on Airbnb, with many options at affordable rates and central locations. After all, an excellent base is crucial for exploring everything this laid-back Gulf Coast suburb has to offer.