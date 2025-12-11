The 5 Most Reliable Cars For Winter Road Tripping, According To Car Magazines

What's more American than packing your car's trunk full of stuff and driving an interminably long distance to some place you could've flown to in less time? It may seem like a hassle to outsiders, but the North American continent begs to be driven across, with some of the most stunning and storied routes around. The whole event changes, though, when the temperatures dip below freezing. Then, you'll need one of the five most reliable cars for winter roadtripping, according to car magazines.

Any attempt to rank cars naturally sparks debate, especially when it comes to reliability and comfort — both essential qualities for road trip cars. Fair enough. (You can find our methodology near the end of the article.) Yet the challenge is clear: A car has to make a long, comfortable trip from point A to B, carrying a lot of stuff with minimal odds of needing to call a tow truck. All the usual caveats about regular maintenance and upkeep apply, though. Most unreliable cars belong to unreliable owners. So here's a shortlist to take all the guessing work out of the picture. With trustworthiness off your mind, you can plan the road trip of your dreams using AI in a car that's worthy of a long haul.