The 5 Most Reliable Cars For Winter Road Tripping, According To Car Magazines
What's more American than packing your car's trunk full of stuff and driving an interminably long distance to some place you could've flown to in less time? It may seem like a hassle to outsiders, but the North American continent begs to be driven across, with some of the most stunning and storied routes around. The whole event changes, though, when the temperatures dip below freezing. Then, you'll need one of the five most reliable cars for winter roadtripping, according to car magazines.
Any attempt to rank cars naturally sparks debate, especially when it comes to reliability and comfort — both essential qualities for road trip cars. Fair enough. (You can find our methodology near the end of the article.) Yet the challenge is clear: A car has to make a long, comfortable trip from point A to B, carrying a lot of stuff with minimal odds of needing to call a tow truck. All the usual caveats about regular maintenance and upkeep apply, though. Most unreliable cars belong to unreliable owners. So here's a shortlist to take all the guessing work out of the picture. With trustworthiness off your mind, you can plan the road trip of your dreams using AI in a car that's worthy of a long haul.
Toyota 4Runner
Toyota offers a bit of a problem for car reviewers judging reliability. It's nearly faultless. The brand's legendary pick-up famously survived a full-on torture test at the hands of Top Gear. The 4Runner offered the non-pickup version of the same car, keeping its reputation for durability well as adding a bit of luxury and SUV-ness. It's been over a decade since Top Gear's legendary test, yet the 4Runner continues to carry the tradition of capable durability. Toyota tops Consumer Reports' list of most reliable car brands, with the 4Runner named J.D. Power's highest-ranking midsize SUV for dependability in 2024. It's no slouch in winter driving either.
The latest 4Runner has a bombastic look to match its bombastic reputation. But drivers and passengers — up to seven in total — won't be subjected to a rugged experience inside the cabin. A long winter's drive in a 4Runner will be kept relaxing with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built in. The company's Safety Sense driver's assist system increases safety. The car's third row of seats limits its cargo space, though folding everything down unlocks a whopping 90 cubic feet for cargo space. Plenty of room for your luggage, and any tchotchkes you bring back from the trip.
Subaru Forester
Automotive enthusiasts speak of Subaru with the hushed reverence of awe-struck baseball fans discussing Lou Gehrig. The brand has come to define an almost unreasonable level of durability, hiring Crocodile Dundee as a spokesman at one point. It is seemingly entering a golden age, with most cars built since 2021 being among its most reliable. It's currently the second-most reliable car brand, according to Consumer Reports. The early 2010s Forester and Outback have a cult following, but the company continues to crank out affordable, reliable cars with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive systems, and the recently-redesigned Forester fits the same mold.
The car also comes with plenty of safety and creature comforts one needs for a long trip, such as driver assist, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. As the bargain in the list, it won't come equipped with the higher-end modern conveniences of some other picks. It's a workhorse, not a show pony. Its commendable 8.7 inches of ground clearance make it just high enough to command rougher weather, and its 74.4 cubic feet of cargo space leaves enough room for your luggage.
Honda Passport
Honda's reputation for durability precedes itself. The company's smaller-engined hatchbacks and sedans were known as knock-about matchboxes that could take the sustained beating of big city driving. They were also a favorite among off-hours mechanics who wanted to customize an otherwise bland daily driver. The Passport, the company's most reliable vehicle according to Consumer Reports, piggybacks upon that heritage to create a robust, long-haul driver. (Though some may covet the 2014 model, which has a stellar reputation for no-frills daily driving.)
It's perfectly suited for a longer winter drive. The flagship SUV boasts robust off-road capabilities with its four-wheel-drive system, nixing any foul-weather worries. It doesn't treat passengers like cargo, though. Heated seats, 14 cupholders, and up to 84 cubic feet of space make the cabin inviting. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, with Google Assistant at your fingertips. Given its outdoor pedigree, it can work double duty as a camping vehicle if you're so inclined.
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Outdoor capabilities, nosebleed-inducing heights, and a rugged exterior may not appeal to everyone. The Volvo V60 Cross Country offers a civilized alternative to the off-road beasts already on the list. The Swedish carmaker has long been synonymous with boring, staid cars that let safety-obsessed mothers relax when driving their tikes to and from soccer practice. The company has changed over the last decade, creating a lineup of sleek, modern luxury cars. The V60 bridges the gap, offering a good saloon car for long trips with just enough bite to handle rough winter weather.
The all-wheel drive wagon offers a premium interior with leather, a panoramic roof, Google Assistant, an air purifier, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control — all critical for a road trip. It's exactly the sort of cabin you're happy to spend hours in, watching the countryside slide by in comparative peace.
Buick Encore
The United States, for all its legendary off-roading experiences and road-tripping culture, has fallen short lately when it comes to durable cars, leaving domestic carmakers scarce on our list. Jeep doesn't command the respect it once did. All of Ford's off-roading heritage seems to be lost to amnesia. GM's vehicles have had a checkered relationship with reliability, as well. Yet J.D. Power ranked Buick's plucky little Encore the best small SUV for reliability. The Detroit company has maintained a reputation for accessible comfort and luxury. Consider this the sleeper pick for students or people on a shoestring budget.
The car's comparatively low price tag hides a respectable level of creature comforts. The massive infotainment screen is CarPlay and Android Auto-ready. A panoramic moonroof lets in the sun, and driver assist features keep all in the cabin — and outside it — safe. Designed to be an everyday runabout, the Encore's AWD variant can make a winter road trip accessible for all.
Methodology
Cars deemed both reliable and ideal for winter road trips essentially have to cross three hurdles: reliability, road trip worthiness, and winter driving ability. First, we compiled a list of the most reliable cars, used and new, from across several automotive publications and testing organizations, including Consumer Reports, JD Power (used by Motor Trend), Car Complaints, and Repair Pal. Finally, we checked Road and Track's authoritative list of best cars for road trips.
The resulting mix was then run through one final filter: winter driving ability, which requires some universal characteristics and features. The car must have high ground clearance and all-wheel drive for navigating through deep snow with authority. That immediately knocked out all sedans and hatchbacks. It must also have an old-fashioned gasoline engine — sorry, electric car and hybrid fans, but batteries and cold don't mix. To double-check, we consulted Kelley Blue Book's list of the best cars for snow, along with AutoBlog's own take on the matter, and driveway.com's list, too. Some adjustments were made to make room for comfier, long-distance drivers, ultimately narrowing down the list to the resulting quintet. Armed with this list, you can safely drive to any one of the five best places for a "winter wonderland" vacation.