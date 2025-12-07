America's 5 Best Places For A 'Winter Wonderland' Vacation, According To Travelers

With its Bavarian-style village, Leavenworth is picturesque in the fall thanks to its lively Oktoberfest scene. But it is also, without a doubt, one of the most charming places in the country to experience a winter wonderland. Known as the "Village of Lights," Leavenworth decks out the town with all kinds of Christmas lights and decorations, and offers a full lineup of holiday-themed activities, including shows, a gingerbread house competition, and sleigh rides.

There are also several specialty Christmas shops, a bunch of wineries, and Bavarian cuisine to get you into the holiday spirit. One traveler on Google writes, "If you need a place to get you in the spirit of Christmas [then] look no further than Leavenworth, WA! It's a cute little town with all kinds of charm, and a German atmosphere! Be warned ... There is lots of walking, shopping, and eating!"

While it might seem like the perfect winter getaway, getting to Leavenworth from Seattle can be a bit tricky, especially in snowy conditions. The drive takes about 2.5 hours from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport via Snoqualmie Pass, and roughly 3 hours via Stevens Pass, depending on weather and traffic. The scenery is stunning either way, but the roads can get icy, so a four-wheel-drive vehicle with winter tires is recommended. Some stretches may require chains, so be sure to keep a set in the trunk just in case.