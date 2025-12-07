America's 5 Best Places For A 'Winter Wonderland' Vacation, According To Travelers
If the season's first snowflakes spark a desire to visit a dreamy "winter wonderland" destination, it's not too late to plan your trip. Whether you're drawn to skiing, sleigh rides, or festive holiday lights, we rounded up five snowy American towns that go all out for the holiday season. Brimming with bright Christmas cheer, these destinations have made a name for themselves for their unique brand of holiday charm.
We could have gone with more obvious locales like the celeb-ridden Aspen, Colorado, or even New York City, home to America's most crowded holiday attraction. Instead, this list highlights lesser-known winter wonderland spots across the country that earn consistent praise from travelers and deserve a place in the holiday spotlight. Here are the top five vacations to experience a winter wonderland — and what to do while you're there.
Leavenworth, Washington for Bavarian fairytale vibes
With its Bavarian-style village, Leavenworth is picturesque in the fall thanks to its lively Oktoberfest scene. But it is also, without a doubt, one of the most charming places in the country to experience a winter wonderland. Known as the "Village of Lights," Leavenworth decks out the town with all kinds of Christmas lights and decorations, and offers a full lineup of holiday-themed activities, including shows, a gingerbread house competition, and sleigh rides.
There are also several specialty Christmas shops, a bunch of wineries, and Bavarian cuisine to get you into the holiday spirit. One traveler on Google writes, "If you need a place to get you in the spirit of Christmas [then] look no further than Leavenworth, WA! It's a cute little town with all kinds of charm, and a German atmosphere! Be warned ... There is lots of walking, shopping, and eating!"
While it might seem like the perfect winter getaway, getting to Leavenworth from Seattle can be a bit tricky, especially in snowy conditions. The drive takes about 2.5 hours from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport via Snoqualmie Pass, and roughly 3 hours via Stevens Pass, depending on weather and traffic. The scenery is stunning either way, but the roads can get icy, so a four-wheel-drive vehicle with winter tires is recommended. Some stretches may require chains, so be sure to keep a set in the trunk just in case.
Duluth, Minnesota for magical Christmas lights
According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Duluth can arrive as early as November. That's one of the reasons why Minnesota is a go-to spot for classic winter wonderland experiences, and the city is particularly well known for its Christmas lights. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights, held at Bayfront Festival Park, is touted as the largest free walk-through Christmas lights festival in the United States. Spanning the waterfront and filled with millions of twinkling lights, the event features festive displays, a towering Christmas tree, visits with Santa and his reindeer, and complimentary holiday treats.
"Bentleyville is a magical Christmas light show and a tradition we look forward to each year!" says one traveler on Google. "The displays are beautiful, and there's so much for kids to enjoy—free hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies, and even a free hat for every child who visits Santa. The light show is well done, with a fun mix of familiar favorites and new features each year. It's festive, fun, and packed with holiday spirit."
The event's popularity has earned it widespread recognition — so much so that it was hailed the No. 1 Best Local Attraction in Duluth by Best of the Midwest in 2025 and the No. 1 Best Public Lights Display by USA Today readers in 2024. While there is no entry fee for the lights, there is an on-site parking fee at the park. Expect some wait times going in, but Duluth is a great place to experience a winter wonderland overall.
North Conway, New Hampshire for a classic ski village
Few places are as picturesque in the winter as the White Mountains, aptly named for their tall, white-powdered peaks. Situated right in the center of the range, North Conway, New Hampshire, is a classic winter wonderland vacation for those who love to ski. There are two main ski areas: Attitash Mountain Resort, about 15 minutes away, and Cranmore Mountain Resort, roughly a 3-minute drive from the town's center.
North Conway is far more than just a ski town during the holidays, of course. Seasonal festivities include the Conway Scenic Railroad's Santa's Holiday Express, which lets you enjoy the beauty of the White Mountains from the warmth of a holiday-themed car. Santa may even make an appearance! As one traveler put it on Tripadvisor, "Great train ride. Nice New Hampshire scenery during the relaxing 1-hour ride. A special treat aboard the train — cookies and hot chocolate served plus a visit by Santa himself. Great opportunity to chat with Santa and have a picture taken with him. Make sure you take this train ride...if you are visiting New Hampshire."
No visit to North Conway is complete without a stop at the Christmas Loft, a year-round Christmas shop featuring a walk-through, life-sized English town in the center of the building, along with thousands of ornaments and holiday decorations. "This is unlike any Christmas shop you have ever seen. The decor is amazing. No shortcuts were taken when designing this place. Highly recommend going inside," one traveler said of the store.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming for rustic luxury
For a dose of Western flair this holiday season, head over to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. While this area is best known for its rolling green hills and the Teton mountains in the summertime, Jackson Hole is actually a year-round tourist haven that does not do Christmas halfway. Yes, there's plenty of skiing and snowboarding at the Jackson Hole Ski Resort, but you can also go snowmobiling, ice skating at The Village Rink, or go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.
If you want to get into the Christmas spirit, start off with a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snowy landscapes of the National Elk Refuge, where you might spot bison and other local wildlife along the way. Here's what one reviewer on Tripadvisor had to say: "This was one of our most memorable experiences in Jackson during our Christmas week stay. Even though it was cold, viewing the elk up close [was] terrific. We dressed warm and brought a blanket and received some of the most magical memories and pictures of a lifetime."
After that, visit the town square, which is lined with western-themed facades and features decorative arches wrapped in Christmas lights. Santa sightings are common throughout the season, from the Stage Stop building on the square to a dramatic rappel from the Jackson Hole Aerial Tram. From the annual tree lighting to Winterfest events that include snow castles and cookie decorating, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, offers a festive getaway in a setting that balances luxury with rustic charm.
Kennebunkport, Maine for seaside flair
Swifties may recognize Kennebunkport, Maine, as one of the filming locations for Taylor Swift's music video for "Mine," but this town was also rated the #2 Christmas Town in America by HGTV. Along the New England shoreline, Kennebunkport celebrates the holiday season in its own way, with many traditions featuring Maine's state crustacean – the lobster.
The holiday season begins with the Christmas Prelude, which happens during the first two weeks of December. From lighting a cape-porpoise-lobster-trap-decorated tree to watching Santa float by on a lobster boat, visitors are sure to enjoy the festive sea air. Then, hang around for candlelight caroling and fireworks, or even the hat parade. "It was a lot of fun," one vlogger on YouTube said. "It was definitely the Hallmark Christmas Town that we were promised... I definitely recommend coming here even if you're not from the New England area."
Methodology
In an effort to create a diverse list that captures a true winter wonderland for every type of traveler, these five destinations earned their spots based on the strength of their seasonal offerings and consistently positive feedback across platforms such as Tripadvisor and Google, as well as recognition from national outlets including USA Today and HGTV. Each location was selected for its unique spin on the holiday season, from quirky lobster-themed events to awe-inspiring light displays. Together, they show how differently the winter wonderland experience can look across the country, while still delivering the holiday magic travelers are hankering for.