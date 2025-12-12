Flying During Flu Season? This Simple Air Vent Trick Can Help Keep You Healthy

Every year, it's the same story. The holidays — always the busiest (and therefore worst) days of the year to fly — meet the cold and flu season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza viruses in the United States peak between December and February, which is prime time for travel around Christmas and New Year's. Outbreaks are inevitable, and it seems like everyone at the airport is sniffling and sneezing. So what's an air traveler to do? Here's a quick piece of advice from the experts: locate the overhead air vent above your plane seat, then position it to your advantage, directing its air flow between you and your seatmate.

This suggestion isn't new: Mark Gendreau, M.D., mentioned the tip to NPR back in 2014. "To keep from catching a pathogen in the plane's recycled air," he said, "use the vent above your head. Set the ventilation at low or medium. Then position it so you can draw an imaginary line of current right in front of your head." This creates an airflow that knocks away airborne microbes, keeping them out of your personal space.

Recently, another notable expert weighed in on the topic — Dr. Jonathon Finnoff. As the chief medical officer of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Dr. Finnoff is responsible for promoting the health of Team USA athletes — a big job ahead of the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. And their advice once again involves using the air vent in a creative way.