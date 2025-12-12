Flying During Flu Season? This Simple Air Vent Trick Can Help Keep You Healthy
Every year, it's the same story. The holidays — always the busiest (and therefore worst) days of the year to fly — meet the cold and flu season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza viruses in the United States peak between December and February, which is prime time for travel around Christmas and New Year's. Outbreaks are inevitable, and it seems like everyone at the airport is sniffling and sneezing. So what's an air traveler to do? Here's a quick piece of advice from the experts: locate the overhead air vent above your plane seat, then position it to your advantage, directing its air flow between you and your seatmate.
This suggestion isn't new: Mark Gendreau, M.D., mentioned the tip to NPR back in 2014. "To keep from catching a pathogen in the plane's recycled air," he said, "use the vent above your head. Set the ventilation at low or medium. Then position it so you can draw an imaginary line of current right in front of your head." This creates an airflow that knocks away airborne microbes, keeping them out of your personal space.
Recently, another notable expert weighed in on the topic — Dr. Jonathon Finnoff. As the chief medical officer of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Dr. Finnoff is responsible for promoting the health of Team USA athletes — a big job ahead of the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. And their advice once again involves using the air vent in a creative way.
Use the air vent to your advantage
"Every seat has an air nozzle," Dr. Finnoff told Fortune. "Use it." He recommends creating "a barrier for germs" by directing the nozzle's air flow between you and the person seated beside you. The piece also cites research that reveals some reassuring information, like the fact that most airplane cabins are equipped with HEPA filters that remove bacteria and viruses, and that in-flight air is renewed more frequently than most other indoor facilities.
Finnoff offers other helpful tips, too. For example, you should stay away from the plane's busiest areas by choosing a window seat near the middle of the plane. It's also wise to sanitize the airplane's dirtiest surfaces around your seat, especially the tray table, arm rests, and yes, the air nozzle. If you need to use the restroom, take extra care to sanitize the door handle and other high-touch surfaces. Finally, make sure you've had enough sleep – getting seven to eight hours per night can help you from getting sick, even on a crowded plane during the holiday season. For more advice on staying healthy in the coming weeks, whatever your travel plans may be, read up on the science of avoiding getting sick on your next flight.