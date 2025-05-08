The Dirtiest Surfaces On An Airplane, Ranked

When we think of in-flight hygiene, sanitizing our hands before digging into a mid-flight snack or wiping down the tray typically pops to mind. The mind rarely wanders to darker corners, like the seat pockets or the air vents above. That might be for the best, as these are the real spaces in an aircraft where germs thrive. From headrests teeming with bacteria to tray tables that can be filthier than toilet flush buttons — no, we're not making this up — some of the most seemingly harmless surfaces on a flight are hotspots for disease-causing bacteria.

These high-touch zones go through regular handling by people who (more often than not) use them rather absent-mindedly. In the words of veteran crew member Kelly Skyles: "I think people forget that when they get off that plane, it's going to turn around and be somebody else's plane for their flight" (via NBC 5 DFW). But it's not all down to passengers. Many airplane corners rarely get the deep scrubbing they need from airplane cleaning crews with limited turnaround time between two flights. Some of these bacteria hotspots might come as a surprise — but our compilation of scientific research, expert insights, and cleanliness studies will tell you exactly why they made the list. So hold your breath and delve into this ranking of the dirtiest surfaces on an airplane to know what to wipe down (or completely avoid) on your next flight.