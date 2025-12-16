This Hole-In-The-Wall Denver Restaurant Is A Family-Owned Colorado Hidden Gem
Trendy new eateries seem to open their doors each week in Denver, yet one of the city's best restaurants is an unassuming grill hidden in plain sight. Shish Kabob Grill, named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Colorado by Food Republic, is a family-owned Mediterranean spot that's been firing up its grills and collecting awards for more than two decades. Also crowned the Best Middle Eastern Restaurant in Westword's 2011 Best of Denver Awards, this Capitol Hill gem continues to build its loyal local following thanks to high-quality food and authentic flavors crafted by a Syrian-born chef.
As the aromas of spiced and grilled meats would suggest, Shish Kabob Grill celebrates the Eastern Mediterranean kitchen. For many, the culinary adventure starts with charred meat shish kebabs, featuring skewered cubes of chicken, beef, and lamb marinated in spices and then expertly grilled and served with fluffy rice and warm pita bread.
Another popular staple is the hummus, a creamy paste made from mashed chickpeas and tahini sesame seed paste, served with two pitas. The Shish Kabob Grill menu also offers lamb shank, shawarma, falafel, salmon, rotisserie chicken, baklava, and other Mediterranean classics. The beverages include hot green tea with mint, a yogurt drink, and Turkish coffee with cardamom, among others, but no alcohol.
Take-home dips and a Denver food tour
Given the popularity of the Denver restaurant, several of its signature dips are also available on local retail shelves under the brand name Sahtain!. The product line focuses on restaurant-quality hummus, eggplant-based baba ghanouj, and garlic dip. These dips could make the perfect Denver souvenir, though unless TSA ditches its long-standing liquids rules, you'll have to keep them in your checked luggage on ice.
Besides stopping by Shish Kabob Grill, you'll find it's worth your time to explore Denver's beloved food scene. Any local food tour should include Kiké's Red Tacos, Colorado's hands-down best street tacos, and cheesy Detroit-style squares at Blue Pan, the Denver spot that put Colorado on the pizza lovers' map. Likewise, local flavors and history come together at Denver's 1800s restaurant Buckhorn Exchange, with the city's Old West legacy on full display. And besides food, the Denver area offers several natural escapes, from rock climbing excursions to hiking and paddling.
Opened in 2004, Shish Kabob Grill is located across from the Colorado State Capitol building at 1503 Grant Street. As one might expect from such a central location, the restaurant is surrounded by bus stops for those who prefer public transit, and it's about 22 miles by car from Denver International Airport.