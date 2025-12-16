This Hole-In-The-Wall Denver Restaurant Is A Family-Owned Colorado Hidden Gem

Trendy new eateries seem to open their doors each week in Denver, yet one of the city's best restaurants is an unassuming grill hidden in plain sight. Shish Kabob Grill, named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Colorado by Food Republic, is a family-owned Mediterranean spot that's been firing up its grills and collecting awards for more than two decades. Also crowned the Best Middle Eastern Restaurant in Westword's 2011 Best of Denver Awards, this Capitol Hill gem continues to build its loyal local following thanks to high-quality food and authentic flavors crafted by a Syrian-born chef.

As the aromas of spiced and grilled meats would suggest, Shish Kabob Grill celebrates the Eastern Mediterranean kitchen. For many, the culinary adventure starts with charred meat shish kebabs, featuring skewered cubes of chicken, beef, and lamb marinated in spices and then expertly grilled and served with fluffy rice and warm pita bread.

Another popular staple is the hummus, a creamy paste made from mashed chickpeas and tahini sesame seed paste, served with two pitas. The Shish Kabob Grill menu also offers lamb shank, shawarma, falafel, salmon, rotisserie chicken, baklava, and other Mediterranean classics. The beverages include hot green tea with mint, a yogurt drink, and Turkish coffee with cardamom, among others, but no alcohol.