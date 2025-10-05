The Essence Of Denver's Old West Legacy Is On Full Display At Colorado's Oldest Restaurant

It doesn't get more Old West than this: In 1877, 12-year-old boy becomes the youngest swashbuckling sharp-shooter performing in Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West Show; becomes lifelong friends with Sioux chief Sitting Bull; chases the prospect of gold to Colorado; opens a saloon in Denver feeding cattlemen, miners, railroaders, Native American royalty, silver barons, and gamblers; and leaves legacy of the state's oldest restaurant, which is also a National Historic Landmark.

Since Henry "Shorty Scout" Zietz opened the Buckhorn Exchange in 1893, the two-story establishment has heaved with the essence of his frontier spirit with a huge side of showmanship. The largely unchanged red brick exterior tacked with weatherworn murals of Western scenes blazes like an outlaw amid gleaming condos and high-rise buildings in the Mile High City's oldest neighborhood. Inside, from hardwood floor to decorative tin ceiling is plastered with cowboy regalia. Each display has its own tall tale, like the cape buffalo supposedly downed by Theodore Roosevelt.

This is the kind of joint where you sit at poker tables as old as the restaurant while digging into old-timey prairie classics served for more than 150 years like steak and wild game, Gramma Fanny's pot roast, and a ham and beans soup that Roosevelt loved so much, it's still dished at the White House today. Manhattan has its chic top-notch Kobe beef and the iconic Lawry's The Prime Rib stars in L.A., but you're here at "Denver's original steakhouse" for The Big Steak dinner. U.S.D.A. prime New York Strip, bronco-busting as much as four pounds for feeding five guests, is laced with crust sizzled from a light veil of fat, then carved and plated table-side with sauteed mushrooms and onions. As David H. declares on Yelp, "If you're a steak lover, they have everything you need."