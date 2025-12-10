A Top Colorado Restaurant For 2025 Is An Award-Winning Denver Hotspot With Creative Mexican Food

When it comes to hunting down the best Mexican cuisine in the United States, Colorado isn't always the most obvious choice. However, from street tacos at the local favorite Kiké's Red Tacos to innovative, contemporary dishes at Alma Fonda Fina, Colorado's Mexican food scene is overlooked and award-winning. The latter, a Michelin Star-rated restaurant in Denver, is also Colorado's favorite restaurant in 2025, according to OpenTable. Not only is it diners' top choice in the state this year, but it was even included in the top 100 restaurants across the country — a ranking based on ratings and reviews from OpenTable users.

Alma Fonda Fina is helmed by Chef Johnny Curiel — the same chef behind Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder, Colorado's "happiest city" — and the restaurant boasts a 4.9 rating on OpenTable. Among its nearly 900 reviews at the time of writing, past guests praise the restaurant's creative and flavorful menu (the camote asado, a sweet potato appetizer, is a frequent mention, as are the scallop-based callo de hacha al horno and carnitas de pato, a duck entreé meant to be shared). "Best dining experience in Denver," said one past guest on OpenTable. "Every dish was a standout and we couldn't pick a favorite at the end." Alma Fonda Fina's drink menu also offers a wide selection of wines and Mexican spirits, alongside a cocktail menu featuring drinks such as an avocado or sweet corn margarita.