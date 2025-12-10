A Top Colorado Restaurant For 2025 Is An Award-Winning Denver Hotspot With Creative Mexican Food
When it comes to hunting down the best Mexican cuisine in the United States, Colorado isn't always the most obvious choice. However, from street tacos at the local favorite Kiké's Red Tacos to innovative, contemporary dishes at Alma Fonda Fina, Colorado's Mexican food scene is overlooked and award-winning. The latter, a Michelin Star-rated restaurant in Denver, is also Colorado's favorite restaurant in 2025, according to OpenTable. Not only is it diners' top choice in the state this year, but it was even included in the top 100 restaurants across the country — a ranking based on ratings and reviews from OpenTable users.
Alma Fonda Fina is helmed by Chef Johnny Curiel — the same chef behind Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder, Colorado's "happiest city" — and the restaurant boasts a 4.9 rating on OpenTable. Among its nearly 900 reviews at the time of writing, past guests praise the restaurant's creative and flavorful menu (the camote asado, a sweet potato appetizer, is a frequent mention, as are the scallop-based callo de hacha al horno and carnitas de pato, a duck entreé meant to be shared). "Best dining experience in Denver," said one past guest on OpenTable. "Every dish was a standout and we couldn't pick a favorite at the end." Alma Fonda Fina's drink menu also offers a wide selection of wines and Mexican spirits, alongside a cocktail menu featuring drinks such as an avocado or sweet corn margarita.
How to visit Colorado's favorite restaurant
For Johnny Curiel, who grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, and began working in restaurants at just 14 years old, Alma Fonda Fina is his first solo venture. Since opening the restaurant in 2023 with his wife, Kasie, the restaurant has earned not only a Michelin Star but also a spot on North America's 50 Best Restaurants. Reserve a table in Alma Fonda Fina's 28-seat dining room, or one of the eight seats at the Chef's counter, where you can get a look into the story behind Denver's award-winning fare. From May through September, the restaurant also offers patio seating.
Although you may have some luck walking in, it's best to make reservations far in advance — spots fill up quickly at this Denver hotspot. Reservations become available 60 days ahead of time at midnight, according to the Alma Fonda Fina website. At the time of writing, Alma Fonda Fina is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. For more of Denver's best food scene, also add a visit to Blue Pan — which put Colorado on the map for pizza lovers — to your travel itinerary.